Google starts testing dark mode for Search on web

New Delhi :

The dark mode has been available on Google Search for Android for months now but it's only now that Google is bringing it to desktop users"We are always testing new ways to improve our experience for our users, but don't have anything specific to announce right now," The Verge quoted the company's spokesperson as saying.





Users will have the option to set the theme to Light, Dark, and System Default. Setting the option to System Default will match the current theme of the users operating system.





The dark theme doesn't make the background completely black, but rather a very dark grey. The text has changed from black to white while links seemingly remain blue.





Google rolled out dark mode to several of its services including Gmail and Google Calendar, so it makes sense to roll it out for Chrome OS as well.





Dark mode has been in high demand for any OS over the past few years.





Google also introduced dark mode for its Assistant-powered smart displays like Nest Hub.





Meanwhile, it is unclear when the dark mode for desktop search might be officially rolled out more broadly.