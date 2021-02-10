Dolby Atmos immersive audio experience launched in multiple languages in India

Mumbai :

Earshot.in has announced the launch of Dolby Atmos immersive audio on the podcast streaming service app. It is the first podcast platform in India to stream podcasts and original series in Dolby Atmos.





The step into the new direction promised to provide users a "a rich soundscape" with focus on "every detail as it was meant to be heard with unparalleled clarity, depth, and realism".





"Our listeners will now be able to listen to our signature podcasts and series in Dolby Atmos on their Dolby Atmos enabled smartphone. This new audio experience will give a new way to experience captivating audio documentaries, news features, entertainment and lifestyle content and fiction in multiple genres and languages on supported smartphones," said Gaurav Choudhury, co-founder and CEO, Earshot Media.





To this, Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories, added: "Earshot is a pioneer in bringing regional language content to its listeners and our work with Earshot is a reflection of the diversity and depth of the Indian content ecosystem that spans multiple Indian languages and dialects. With this milestone, we extend the Dolby Atmos experience to newer content categories that will further fuel the ecosystem."