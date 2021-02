Samsung Galaxy F62 with Exynos 9825 chip in India on Feb 15

Ambala :

Galaxy F62 will come with Samsung's flagship Exynos 9825 processor manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology, making it the fastest Galaxy device in the under Rs 25,000 price segment with this flagship mobile chip.





The Geekbench 5 score of the flagship Exynos 9825 processor is 2400, while the GFXBench 5 score is 68.





Flipkart has also created a microsite on Galaxy F62, with details such as the presence of a quad camera and Infinity O display on Galaxy F62.





Galaxy F62 will be Samsung's second smartphone in the F Series. The F Series launched in India last year.





It will house a huge 7000mAh battery.





With the launch of Galaxy F62, Samsung will strengthen its play in the mid-segment, which is currently dominated by Samsung's own Galaxy M51 and One Plus Nord in the online channel.





Samsung introduced 'Galaxy F41' as the first model in the company's Galaxy F series in the festive quarter of 2020, hoping to further make inroads into the competitive mid-price smartphone segment.