Final Fantasy XIV game arriving on Sony PlayStation 5

The highly-anticipated Final Fantasy XIV game is coming to Sony PlayStation 5 in a new expansion pack called Endwalker, its developer has announced.

San Francisco : The award-winning massively multiplayer online game (MMO) has over 20 million registered players.



Final Fantasy XIV was originally released in 2010 and the game received backlash from players. The developer shut down its servers in 2012.



It was relaunched in 2013 as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn.



Scheduled to release fall 2021 for PC, the PlayStation 5, the PlayStation 4 and Mac, Endwalker features the climax of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, in which Warriors of Light will encounter an even greater calamity than ever before as they travel to the far reaches of Hydaelyn and even to the moon.



"In addition to bringing the long-running story arc that began with A Realm Reborn to its conclusion, Endwalker will mark a new beginning for the beloved MMO, setting the stage for new adventures that longtime fans and new players can enjoy together," the developer Square Unix said in a statement.



A trailer highlighting the PlayStation 5 version's features is now available on YouTube.



The open beta of Final Fantasy XIV game will start from April 13.

