Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, Fold3 may launch in 2021 2nd half

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 may arrive in the second half of 2021 globally.

New Delhi : According to reports based on a tweet by tipster Ice Universe, it will take at leats five months for the South Korean giant to launch the Galaxy Z Fold3 with S Pen support and Galaxy Z Flip3.



According to an earlier Sammobile report, Galaxy Z Flip3 may not be a full-fledged flagship smartphone and may arrive as a budget flagship device.



Samsung is reportedly planning to launch three kinds of foldable smartphone models this year.



According to OLED research firm UBI Research, these will likely be called Galaxy Z Flip 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and a new Galaxy Z Fold Lite.



All three models will use ultra-thin glass as cover windows.



Galaxy Z Flip 2 will have a 6.7-inch internal screen and a 3-inch external screen.



The internal screen size is the same as the first Galaxy Z Flip launched earlier this year. But the external screen size has increased from the 1.1-inch of the original Flip.



The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite will offer the same display configuration (probably without the under-display camera tech) paired with cheaper internals to achieve a lower price point.



The Z Flip successor will come with the same 6.7-inch foldable panel but a bigger 3-inch external one, compared to the original Z Flip's outer display of just 1.1-inch.



The company earlier introduced Galaxy Z Fold2 that sports a 6.2-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch main screen when unfolded.



Galaxy Z Fold2 is Samsung's third foldable smartphone after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.