Samsung, LG unveil home appliances that take care of your pet

Seoul :

LG Electronics earlier this week introduced a washer and a dryer that come with steam functions that remove allergens.





LG said using pet care cycles on their new clothing care appliances will kill dog allergen or cat allergen by 99.99 per cent in clothes.





The company said its new 24-kg washing machine can also efficiently remove pet-related stains and odours in people's clothes, while upgrading the pet hair removal feature for its 17-kg dryer.





The company released the washer with a price tag of $1,645.





Samsung unveiled its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered vacuum cleaner, the JetBot 90 AI+, at all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 last month.





Using the robot cleaner's camera and sensors, Samsung also introduced SmartThings Pet, a companion animal care service where people can monitor their companion animals remotely through the company's Internet of Things (IoT) platform.





Samsung plans to launch the JetBot 90 AI+ vacuum cleaner and its pet care service in South Korea and the United States in the first half of the year, reports Yonhap news agency.





The company has been also promoting the Galaxy SmartTag as a useful tool to locate pets. Samsung said people can easily find their companion animals when the tracking tag, which utilizes Bluetooth Low Energy technology, is attached to their pet's collar.





Industry insiders said local electronics firms are expected to introduce more products and services that can support people living with companion animals.