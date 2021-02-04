Fossil unveils new smartwatch in India at Rs 18,495

New Delhi :

The smartwatch features an always-on 1.19-inch OLED display and options for personalisation including various interchangeable straps and watch faces.





"The new Fossil Gen 5E is testament to our teams' effort in creating technology that will not only look fashionable but also help augment the user's lifestyle," Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil Group, India, said in a statement.





"With all the essential features of our Gen 5 smartwatch, the Gen 5E is keenly priced and will be available online for purchase on Myntra and Flipkart," Verghese added.





Equipped with the new wellness enhancements that allow users to track sleep history, monitor restfulness, set activity goals and much more, its advanced sensors provide promising data to power all the health and fitness apps, the company said.





Additionally, with various smart battery modes inclusive of daily mode, extended mode, time only mode and custom mode, users can always stay connected with notifications for calls, texts and apps among others.





It also allows Google Assistant users to control Google Nest devices, lights, music and more.





The new smartwatch is available in two sizes -- 44mm and 42mm -- at online and offline platforms.