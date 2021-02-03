China's online short video users surge by 100 mn: Report

The number of China's online short video users reached 873 million by the end of last year, surging by 100 million compared with March 2020 and accounting for 88 per cent of the internet-using population, said a report on China's internet development released on Wednesday.

Beijing : The report, issued by the China Internet Network Information Center, noted the quality improvement of online video programs, the Xinhua news agency reported.



China's streaming platforms have been improving their business model and investing more in short videos to bring audiences more quality content, said the report.



At the same time, short video platforms are introducing trial projects such as mini dramas or shows, before gradually landing in the filed of long videos, it said.

