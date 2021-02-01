Akamai acquires Inverse to boost IoT security services

San Francisco :

Akamai said that the acquisition is aimed to enhance its enterprise security capabilities and expand its portfolio of zero trust and secure access service edge solutions for Internet of Things (IoT).





"By combining the Inverse device fingerprint data repository with Akamai's own security data from the 1.3 billion device interactions that take place daily across the Akamai Intelligent Edge security platform, we believe we can create an industry leading solution to apply zero trust controls and enhanced security to the full landscape of devices and workforce," said Dr Robert Blumofe, executive vice president, platform and general manager, enterprise division, Akamai Technologies.





Inverse provides a robust data repository and world-class algorithms capable of identifying an expansive universe of IoT, mobile and other device types.





These include HVAC, lighting systems, medical equipment, robotics, printers and beyond, along with a deep understanding of their expected network behaviors.





"Any number of internet-connected devices can be a jumping-off point for malware to discover and exfiltrate sensitive corporate data," said Ludovic Marcotte, president and chief executive officer, Inverse.





"The Fingerbank data lake provides visibility into the device landscape - what the devices are communicating with and their typical behaviour. With an anticipated 41.6 billion internet-connected devices by 2025, according to IDC, this data is essential so that enterprises can apply the correct security controls," Marcotte added.





The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.



