Itel A47 with HD+FullScreen display, dual security launched at Rs 5499 on Amazon India

New Delhi :

itel A47 comes packed with superior technological features like a big HD+ FullScreen display, curved edges for solid in-hand feel, dual security features and a bigger battery for uninterrupted digital entertainment and connectivity.





itel A47 variant will go on sale across India starting February 5 from 12 noon onwards, the company said.





"The new world order has reinstated the significance of digitalization and has made the role of a smartphone more profound to continue our daily life whether it is to continue with education, businesses, healthcare or to continue with daily virtual meet-ups, etc. Continuing with democratizing technology for masses for weaving them with 'Digital India' journey, our strategic partnership with Amazon will make A47 available at consumer's doorstep," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said on the launch of the phone.





"itel 47 is not only a perfect amalgamation of superior design and technology but it is crafted with sheer perfection for aspirational millennials in sub Rs-6,000 budget segment. itel A47 will be a game-changer with an unmatched experience to the masses by being a category disruptor under 6K," he added.





itel A47 comes with a 5.5-inch HD+ display and 2.5D glass for best quality of image colour and better screen design.





The device comes equipped with dual 5MP AI dual camera with Flash and 5MP selfie camera with Soft Flash designed to click quality pictures. The rear and the selfie camera captures an image with utmost detailing and depth ensuring bright and clear images even in the low light areas.





It comes equipped with multiple camera effects like smart recognition, portrait mode, beauty mode, amongst others.





It is further adorned with FullScreen 18:9 aspect ratio, IPS panel, curved edges, and 1440 x 720 resolution for immersive video viewing experience.





To provide superior technology to fulfil the needs of the aspirational millennials in tier 2 and below markets, itel A47 will come as technological blessing for everyone which will help them overcome various challenges during the pandemic such as making online payments, attending classes online, etc.





Running on a powerful battery of 3020mAh, itel A47 is powered with 1.4GHz quad-core processor designed for seamless multitasking functionality.





The smartphone also comes equipped with dual security features like multi-functional fingerprint sensor for secure & customized shortcuts and face unlock which allows consumer to unlock device in 0.2sec timeframe, itel said.





It has 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage along with a dedicated expandable memory up to 32GB.





It features a shiny gradient dual-tone back colour finish and is available in two colour options - Cosmic Purple and Ice Lake Blue. The phone comes with an adapter, a USB cable, a screen film, a user manual, a protective case and a warranty card.