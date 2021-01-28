Facebook saw 3.3B users on its family of apps in Dec 2020

San Francisco :

The company saw its family monthly active people (MAP) reach a massive 3.3 billion as of December 31, an increase of 14 per cent year-over-year.





Facebook had more than 1.84 billion people using it at least once a day in December — an 11 per cent year-over-year increase.





As of December 31, more than 2.8 billion people check Facebook at least once a month, a 12 per cent increase.





"We had a strong end to the year as people and businesses continued to use our services during these challenging times," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO, in a statement late on Wednesday.





"I'm excited about our product roadmap for 2021 as we build new and meaningful ways to create economic opportunity, build community and help people just have fun."





Facebook had 2.6 billion family daily active people (DAP for December 2020, an increase of 15 per cent year-over-year.





Facebook currently employs 58,604 people, an increase of 30 per cent year-over-year.