Apple rolls out limited-edition 'Black Unity Collection' Apple Watch

California :

According to The Verge, some of the proceeds from the watch will be going toward civil rights organisations. The watch, part of a new Black Unity Collection of products, comes with a black, green, and red striped band and face, meant to reflect the Pan-African flag.





It otherwise appears to be the standard aluminium version of the Apple Watch Series 6, with pricing starting at USD 399. The band will also be available separately for USD 49.





As reported by The Verge, the products will go on sale starting February 1 at Apple and Target. The band will remain on sale all year, but the watch as a whole will only be sold in February. It sounds as though the watchface will be available to anyone with an Apple Watch starting later today.





Apple said that it will be 'supporting six global organizations' as part of this product launch, including the Black Lives Matter Support Fund, the NAACP Legal Defence and Education Fund, and European Network Against Racism.





This year, in addition to the new watch edition, Apple announced a number of other initiatives for Black History Month.





There will be a hub in the App Store highlighting Black-owned businesses and developers; Apple Music will get 'curated playlists, essays, original videos' and other content highlighting Black artists.





And Apple Maps is getting curated recommendations from EatOkra, which highlights Black-owned restaurants. Apple plans to curate stories focused on Black families and experiences in the Apple TV and Apple News apps and highlight Black authors in Apple Books and Apple Podcasts.