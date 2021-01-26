Apple adds 'Time to Walk' audio feature to Fitness+

Cupertino :

Apple has unveiled 'Time to Walk', an inspiring new audio walking experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers to encourage users to walk more often.





Each original 'Time to Walk' episode invites users to immerse themselves in a walk alongside influential and interesting people as they share thoughtful and meaningful stories, photos, and music.





"Even throughout this challenging period of time, one activity that has remained available to many is walking. With 'Time to Walk', we're bringing weekly original content to Apple Watch in Fitness+ that includes some of the most diverse, fascinating and celebrated guests offering inspiration and entertainment to help our users keep moving through the power of walking," said Jay Blahnik, Apple's senior Director of Fitness Technologies.





'Time to Walk' episodes would be automatically downloaded on to Fitness Plus subscribers' Apple Watches and would be played over Bluetooth headphones.





Walkers would have access to the usual exercise metrics like time, pace, heart rate, and distance, and Apple says 'Time to Walk' would display photos on Apple Watch timed to moments in each guest's story.





Fitness+ is designed to work with Apple Watch, providing workouts that could be done on an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, with Apple Watch tracking fitness progress.





To use Fitness+, one must have an iPhone 6s or later updated to iOS 14.3 and an Apple Watch Series 3 or later updated to watch OS 7.2. It also works with an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K updated to tvOS 14.3 or an iPad Air 2.





The service costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year as a standalone service.





Alternatively, it is also included in the Apple One Premier plan along with Apple's music, TV, gaming, news and cloud storage services.