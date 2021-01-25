Galaxy S21 sales tipped to hover around 2.4M units in S.Korea

Seoul :

Galaxy S21 sales are estimated to be 40 per cent larger than those of the Galaxy S20, which sold about 1.7 million units last year, according to market tracker Counterpoint Research.





The Galaxy S20 series had a relatively mediocre performance in its debut year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.





The Galaxy S21 series was released one month earlier than its usual schedule, with its entry-level S21 coming with a price tag of 999,900 won ($908), the cheapest price for Samsung's any 5G flagship smartphone.





Local mobile carriers have also been increasing their subsidies for Galaxy S21 smartphone buyers, reports Yonhap news agency.





Counterpoint Research said increasing demand for unlocked phones will push up the sales of the Galaxy S21.





Unlocked phones refer to mobile devices that are not tied to mobile carrier contracts, meaning that consumers do not have to sign up for expensive 5G monthly plans or additional services when they get the handset.





Samsung has added more color options for its unlocked S21 Ultra, the high-end model of the S21 lineup, to attract more consumers who seek to buy the smartphone on its own.





Counterpoint Research predicted that sales of Samsung and Apple smartphones are likely to sharply increase this year with LG Electronics possible exit from the smartphone business.





The market researcher earlier estimated that Samsung to account for 65 per cent of the domestic smartphone market this year, followed by Apple with 22 per cent.