Vivo S7t to come with Dimensity 820 processor soon: Report

Beijing :

Vivo S7t will be the third smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 820 after Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro, reports GizmoChina.





The smartphone seems to be a clone of the Vivo V20 Pro, but with a different chipset.





The smartphone may come with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a notch housing a 44MP (wide) + 8MP (ultra-wide) dual-selfie camera.





The device is expected to come with triple rear camera setup on the back 64MP (wide) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro).





The smartphone will house a 4,4000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.





The device will come in multiple variants one with 8GB of RAM/128GB of Internal Storage and the higher comes with the same 8GB RAM but storage bumped to 256GB of internal storage.





The S7 5G runs Android 10 out of the box, but the S7t is expected to boot Android 11.



