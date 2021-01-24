Microsoft To Integrate Teams Across SAP Solutions

New Delhi :

Enterprise application software provider SAP and Microsoft have announced to integrate video conference and collaboration platform Teams with SAPs intelligent suite of solutions.





The companies also expanded an existing partnership to accelerate the adoption of SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure.





SAP S/4HANA is a future-ready enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with built-in intelligent technologies, including AI, machine learning and advanced analytics.





"By integrating Microsoft Teams across our solution portfolio, we will bring collaboration to the next level, jointly determining the future of work and enabling the frictionless enterprise," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE and member of the Executive Board.





Much has changed in the last year as work has become more virtual, increasing reliance on Microsoft Teams for meetings, communication, and collaboration.





To facilitate these business and societal changes, SAP and Microsoft are building new integrations between Microsoft Teams and SAP solutions.





These integrations are planned for delivery in mid-2021.





"The case for digital transformation has never been more urgent," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.





"By bringing together the power of Azure and Teams with SAP's solutions, we will help more organisations harness the power of the cloud so they can more quickly adapt and innovate going forward," Nadella added.





Together, Microsoft and SAP are expanding the ability to run a mission-critical intelligent enterprise on Azure while helping customers modernise their enterprise applications.





To facilitate business and societal changes, SAP and Microsoft are building new integrations between Microsoft Teams and SAP solutions such as SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Customer Experience.





"This can enable innovation, increase employee productivity and engagement, deliver collaborative learning and support global growth," the companies said.