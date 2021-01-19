Apple Car may use 'C1' chip based on the A12 Bionic processor

San Francisco :

According to US-based magazine 'EETimes', Apple will require a chip foundry with capacity for automotive processes, which Samsung or TSMC could supply to Apple.





TSMC is believed to have been developing a 7nm automotive-grade process for some time, and Samsung has developed the Exynos Auto V9 SoC on its 8nm process.





As per reports, the C1 could bear a close resemblance to the design of the A12 Bionic chip, which is already fabricated with a similar 7nm process, and be manufactured by TSMC.





The Apple Car is already rumoured to feature LiDAR technology, which could add a lot of depth to onboard AI functions.





Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the launch of Apple Car is unlikely to happen until 2025-2027.





In a research note, Kuo said that Apple Car specifications are yet to be finalised, adding that he would not be surprised if the vehicle's launch timeframe is pushed even further to 2028 or later.





Kuo cited three main issues with Apple Car: Uncertainty about the launch timing, uncertainty about the supplier and vehicle specs, and uncertainty around Apple's competitiveness in the EV and self-driving car market.