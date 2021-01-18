Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.06 Finally Available On Google Stadia

New Delhi :

Some delay in the Stadia release of Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.06 can of course be explained by the holidays, combined with the Stadia port being managed by another company, QLOC, reports 9To5Google.





The update improves driving mechanics for story NPCs. It fixes rare crashes upon loading near end-game saves, and repaired some of the previously broken saves.





Now, weapons would no longer get stuck when using gadgets (such as grenades) or shooting in quick succession. The update also fixes the inability to reload weapons or use grenades and consumables.





More fixes are expected for Cyberpunk 2077 in the coming months, and CD Projekt Red even laid out a detailed roadmap for the content.





Two large patches are planned to launch within the next few months, and CDPR said this should take care of the biggest issues with the game.





Since its launch, players have observed numerous bugs and performance issues with 'Cyberpunk 2077' since its launch last week, especially on the 'Xbox One' and PlayStation 4.





Earlier, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced that it is removing 'Cyberpunk 2077' from the PlayStation Play Store to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction.





Despite the problems, entertainment rating website Metacritic has given 'Cyberpunk 2077' a score of 87 out of 100 based on 69 reviews, describing it as "an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification".