2021 Macbook Pro To Feature More Ports: Report

Apple removed the majority of ports from the notebook in 2016 forcing users who still rely on I/O options like USB-A and HDMI to purchase adapters or docks. Present MacBook Pro models are equipped with only two to four Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack, reports MacRumors.





According to Kuo, 2021 notebooks will be "equipped with more types of I/O, and most users may not need to purchase additional dongles," but he did not share anything more specific.





Apple MacBook Pro 2021 models will have a flat-edged design and there will be no-touch bar this time.





Apple working on MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models that will be powered by its own M1 or the rumoured M1X processors, but the Cupertino giant has not shared any official details yet.





The OLED Touch Bar will not be present this time around and will be replaced by physical function keys, according to the analyst.





n addition, Apple will reportedly bring back the MagSafe charging connector that it originally used to replace USB Type-C charging.