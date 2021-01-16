Google takes Fitbit under its wing, to focus on data privacy

New Delhi :

Fitbit co-founder and CEO James Park said that the trust of Fitbit users will continue to be paramount, and they will maintain strong data privacy and security protections.





The European Commission in August last year opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed acquisition of Fitbit by Google under the EU Merger Regulation.





The regulator was concerned that the proposed transaction would further entrench Google’s market position in the online advertising markets by increasing the already vast amount of data that Google could use for personalisation of the ads it serves and displays.





“Google will continue to protect Fitbit users’ privacy and has made a series of binding commitments with global regulators, confirming that Fitbit users’ health and wellness data won’t be used for Google ads and this data will be kept separate from other Google ad data,” Park clarified. Fitbit has sold over 120 mn devices.