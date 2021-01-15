Samsung launches Galaxy S21 series, SmartTag, Buds Pro

New Delhi :

The consumers in India can pre-book all three variants -- Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 in India -- from January 15 and the price start at Rs 69,999.





All the three devices are 5G ready and are powered with Samsung's own state-of-the-art Exynos 2100 chipset.





The top-end model Galaxy S21 Ultra in 12GB+256GB will cost Rs 105,999 (Phantom Black, Sliver colours) while Galaxy S21 Ultra (16GB+512GB) variant will be available for Rs 116,999 (Phantom Black colour).





There will be a cash back of Rs 10,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 7,000 on Galaxy S21+ and Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S21.





The pre-booked consumers in India will get their devices on January 25, while Galaxy S21 Series goes on sale in India on January 29.





The flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra device will come with the popular S Pen -- a first for the Galaxy S series.





To date, the Stylus (S) Pen came only with Samsung Galaxy Note series smartphones that took productivity and creativity up a notch.





"Galaxy S21 Ultra is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation forward to give people personalised experiences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronic.





Samsung also launched a pair of new true wireless earbuds called the Galaxy Buds Pro priced at $199, along with a SmartTag that will help you find lost items, including pets.





The new Galaxy Buds Pro comes with an Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation and feature system in the package which uses a separate woofer and tweeter making it a 2-way speaker.





Samsung claims that the Galaxy Buds Pro can reduce the surrounding noise by up to 99 per cent, a bold claim that will require some rigorous testing to ascertain.





The Galaxy SmartTag starts at $29.99. The Bluetooth dongle attaches to valuables such as keys, bags or pet collars and makes those items trackable via a mobile app.





The India pricing of both Buds Pro and SmartTag are yet to be revealed.