Spanish Streamer Smashes Twitch Records For Concurrent Viewers

London :

Spanish streamer Grefg has broken the Twitch record for most concurrent viewers for any individual streamer while debuting his new skin in the 'Fortnite' game.





Grefg shattered the live streaming concurrent viewer record, peaking at an absurd 2.5 million viewers, reports news portal ShackNews.





Grefg, whose real name is David Canovas Martinez, debuted his ‘Icon' series skin in the wildly popular game Fortnite by Epic.





The Fortnite streamer blazed past previous milestones, surpassing Tyler "Ninja" Blevins' record by about 1.3 million.





In comparison, he had 1.6 million more viewers than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had, when she ran a voting awareness stream for 'Among Us' game.





The new skin is part of the "Icon Series" of "Fortnite" skins and Martinez is the eighth creator to receive a skin in the game.





It adds his name among the other legendary streamers that have had skins added, including Kathleen "Loserfruit" Belsten and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.





Other stars like Marshmello, Travis Scott, and Astro Jack have also appeared as skins in the game.





The skin will officially launch on January 16, and leaves the store on January 20. No price has been mentioned yet for the package.