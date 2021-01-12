TN-made messaging app prioritises privacy

Chennai :

It was a tweet by Sridhar Vembu concerning the latest development that built up hype around the app: “Our Arattai team asked me not to talk about our instant messaging app yet. Since it is already being talked about, I guess I can talk too. This is a friends-and-family trial release. We will do a formal launch in a few weeks. We have a lot more in store. Stay tuned!”





Arattai to face off with WhatsApp





The ‘unofficial’ release comes at a time when WhatsApp’s new privacy policies have triggered an exodus of users to instant messaging apps like Signal and Telegram. Elon Musk of Tesla hit the accelerator by urging people to use ‘Signal,’ indirectly causing its stocks to zoom. It has to be seen how Zoho’s app makes its mark in the jam-packed instant messaging space. Though it is being tested in a ‘friends and family version,’ the app Arattai is available on the Google Play Store.





With over 10,000 installs, there are many who are ready to swear by the yet to be formally launched app. May be the pitch line “Customer privacy is our number one priority. We make sure that your data is private and is accessible only by you,” could turn the tide of the masses in favour of a ‘Made in TN’ app.