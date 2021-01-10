WhatsApp group chat links seen again on Google Search

Google has again indexed invite links to private WhatsApp group chats, meaning anyone can join various private chat groups with a simple search.

Independent cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia shared screenshots with IANS shows indexing of WhatsApp group chat invites on Google.



Recently, WhatsApp faced a huge security crisis when over 4,000 links inviting people to join private groups had been indexed on Google, suggesting a massive data breach and enabled anyone to join these groups.



WhatsApp spokesperson Alison Bonny said: "Like all content shared in searchable public channels, invite links that are posted publicly on the internet can be found by other WhatsApp users."



"The links that users wish to share privately with people they know and trust should not be posted on a publicly accessible website," Bonny told The Verge earlier.



Meanwhile, WhatsApp is changing its privacy policy and you have to 'agree and accept' if you plan to keep using the app post-February 8.



WhatsApp's updated policy says that it may share your information with its family of companies to facilitate, support as well as integrate their activities and improve services.



This new update has caused a lot of concern over the new privacy policy, especially with respect to data sharing with its parent company Facebook.

