Amazon Alexa now reminds users when an event actually happens

Not just daily reminders, Amazon Alexa has started proactively notifying customers about when an event actually happens, along with giving background information.

New Delhi : Called "Tell me when," the new feature is currently available to Alexa users in the US.



The customers can now simply say, "Alexa, tell me when…" followed by an event they may not know the occurrence of, such as a sports team playing its next game, a TV show airing, an upcoming holiday, or an email received from an important contact.



Then Alexa will deliver a reminder when the requested event happens.



Another interesting case scenario is for email where the users can ask Alexa to tell them when an email arrives from a specific person.



The users can also automatically delete Alexa smart home history older than 3 or 18 months.



"It's even easier for customers in the US with the option to enable the auto-delete feature for information older than 3 or 18 months," Amazon Alexa informed in an update.



Choosing this new setting will automatically delete the status and usage information associated with an Alexa account for third-party smart home devices when older than 3 or 18 months.



Instead of going into the Alexa app or to the Alexa Privacy Settings page online to manage recordings, customers can now delete all of their saved voice recordings by simply asking Alexa.



Customers can say, "Alexa, delete everything I've said," and Alexa will delete all voice recordings associated with their account.

