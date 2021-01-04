Nubia Z-series phone with Snapdragon 888 chipset to launch soon

Beijing :

Nubia Z-series smartphone will run on the Android 10 OS and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, GSMArena reported.





This upcoming smartphone has managed to score 1,004 points in the single-core and 3,306 points in the multi-core, on the Geekbench website.





Currently, Nubia has not confirmed the retail name of that device, but we can expect that this device may arrive with a retail name Red Magic 6.





Previously launched Red Magic 5S features a 6.53-inch FHD+ AMOLED display supported by a 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Therefore, in the case of Red Magic 6 one can expect a premium display as well like the Magic 5S.





In addition, many smartphone makers such as iQOO, Vivo, and Realme are planning to come up with Snapdragon 888-powered phones.