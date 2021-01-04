Realme V15 officially arriving on Jan 7

Beijing :

Company's China's President Xu Qi revealed on Chinese social networking site Weibo that it will be announcing the Realme V15 smartphone at 2 PM (local time) on coming Thursday.





The Realme V15 has emerged as the official name for the Realme Koi smartphone that was leaked in pictures sometime back and refutes the rumours that the Koi will be the latest flagship phone.





The handset is also expected to arrive with 50W rapid charging technology.





To recall, Realme had introduced V series in August last year. The first phone under the series was Realme V5.





The phone came with a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD and 90Hz refresh rate.





It also offered a camera combination of a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor.





On the front, it offered a 16MP front-facing camera.