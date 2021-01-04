Huawei working on 3nm-based Kirin 9010 SoC: Report

Beijing :

Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu earlier indicated that the company would stop making flagship chips due to pressure over the restrictions imposed in the US.





However, some analysts believe that US President-elect Joe Biden may not continue to punish Huawei as severely as Donald Trump did during his term as the President. Biden takes office on January 20, reports PhoneArena.





The new chip is speculated to be based on an all-new architecture based on 3-nanometre (3nm) process technology. This seems to be a significant upgrade over the existing HISilicon Kirin 9000 and Kirin 9000E SoCs that are based on the 5nm process.





Huawei brought the HiSilicon Kirin 9000 as its last flagship SoC. It debuted on the company's Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ smartphones in October.





The latest rumour about the HiSilicon Kirin 9010 SoC suggests that Huawei may have one last weapon to take on Qualcomm.