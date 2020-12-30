Caviar Unveils Gold-plated Airpods Max For Around Rs 80 Lakh

San Francisco :

Russian luxury goods brand Caviar, known for making luxury variants of popular gadgets, has unveiled custom-made, over-ear headphones AirPods Max plated with "pure gold" for the high price of $108,000, which roughly translate to nearly Rs 80 lakh.





Caviar said that the luxury headphones will be "released in a single piece worldwide," indicating that supplies will be limited.





The earcups of the headphones are made from pure gold, replacing the current aluminium that Apple makes the earcups out of.





Caviar is also replacing the mesh headband with "rare crocodile leather".





The Caviar AirPods Max headphones will come in white or black headband but the earcups will remain in gold for both versions.





AirPods Max was launched earlier this month with high-fidelity sound, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio for Rs 59,900.





AirPods Max uses Adaptive EQ to adjust the sound to the fit and seal of the ear cushions by measuring the sound signal delivered to a user and adjusting the low and mid-frequencies in real-time - bringing rich audio that captures every detail.





With AirPods Max, users can switch to Transparency mode to simultaneously listen to music while hearing the environment around them - ensuring everything, including a user's own voice, sounds natural while the audio plays perfectly.





Switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode can be done with a single press using the noise control button.





AirPods Max offers battery life with up to 20 hours of high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled.