Bug bounty hunter earns USD 2mn on HackerOne

Hacker-powered security platform HackerOne has said that Cosmin Iordache has become the first bug bounty hunter to earn more than $2 million in bounty awards on the platform.

San Francisco : Cosmin (aka @inhibitor181) last year became the one of the few hackers to earn $1 million in bounty awards.



"334 days ago we announced Cosmin as the 7th hacker to reach $1 million dollars in earnings. Today, we celebrate his achievement to be the FIRST to reach $2 million," HackerOne said in a tweet last week.



According to a report in BleepingComputer, he switched to bug bounty hunting in late 2017.



HackerOne announced the first millionaire hacker, 19-year-old Argentinian Santiago Lopez, in March 2019.



So far, only nine bug bounty hunters have earned $1 million on the platform.



The platform earlier this month announced its decision to join AWS Marketplace.



"As one of the first comprehensive security solutions providers offered in AWS Marketplace, HackerOne offers solutions and services to discover security risks, vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations faster and remediate priority issues with the right skills and the right team," the platform said in a statement.

