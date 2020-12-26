Post-TikTok ban, homegrown apps gobble up 40 pc market share

New Delhi :

Post ban on TikTok, a huge void was created and nearly 170 million TikTok users were left searching for options to entertain themselves at low cost.





TikTok which had nearly 85 million users in India in June 2018, surged to reach over 167 million users by June 2020, when a ban was slapped on the platform over national security concerns.





Indian content players like Dailyhunt (that owns Josh) launched apps like MX TakaTak, Roposo, Chingari, Moj Mitron, Trell and others to fill the huge void. Even Facebook (Reels) and YouTube (Shorts) also started to offer short-videos in app, considering growth of the short-form video content.





Data from Bengaluru-based RedSeer pegs Indian platforms to have captured 40 per cent market share of TikTok with Josh leading the race owing to quality of content, extensive content library and being able to decode user preferences to deliver right.