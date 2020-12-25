Google adding four Stadia Pro games for Jan 2021

San Francisco :

The games include Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Figment, F1 2020, and Hotline Miami, reports 9To5Google.





Figment costs $19.99, though the musical journey is currently on discount for $11.99. F1 2020 is the most expensive game being offered in this batch at $59.99, currently $29.99.





Ary and the Secret of Seasons and Hotline Miami will be available for $39.99 and $9.99 respectively.





Currently, there are over 30 games available as part of the Stadia Pro subscription that costs $9.99 (roughly Rs 740) per month.





Google has announced that around 400 new games are on the way for its Stadia Cloud game streaming service.





In a recent interview with MobileSyrup, Jack Buser, Stadia Director of Games, said most of these games would be arriving in 2021 and beyond.





Meanwhile, Google is offering a trial to Stadia Pro Cloud game streaming service completely free of charge, not even requiring a payment method upfront.





One-month trials have been available since April of this year when the free tier launched, but have always required a payment method in advance so the trial can automatically continue when the free month ends.