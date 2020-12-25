Apple to Realme, here are top 5 smartwatches for all

New Delhi :

The year 2020 witnessed the launch of several new smartwatches from various players, ranging from the high-end Apple to mid-segment OPPO and affordable Realme devices.





According to Counterpoint Research, India's smartwatch market seems to have reached its first period of growth, thanks to the active expansion of brands.





If you are planning to buy a smartwatch, here are some cool ones across price categories that can help you start New Year on a healthy note.





Apple Watch 6:





The Apple Watch Series 6 that starts from Rs 40,900 comes in 40mm and 44mm case options that both have a ceramic and sapphire crystal back finish and come in aluminium, stainless steel, titanium, and ceramic materials.





Apple has provided an always-on Retina display on the Apple Watch Series 6 that has a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. The display is also touted to have a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.





With iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 software updates, Apple Watch users can now view their cardio fitness levels in the Health app on iPhone, and receive a notification if it falls within the low range.





With watchOS 7, Apple Watch 6 uses multiple sensors, including the optical heart sensor, GPS and the accelerometer to estimate lower levels too.





Apple Watch 6 also has several other health features like ECG, Fall Detection and more.





Samsung Galaxy Watch3:





The Galaxy Watch 3 is available in two sizes -- 41mm and 45mm at a starting price of Rs 25,990.





The Galaxy Watch 41mm comes in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver. The 45mm version of the watch on the other hand is available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes with MIL-STD-810G certification, IP68 water resistance, LTE support, and blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking. Additionally, it runs Tizen-based Wearable OS 5.5 and features a Super AMOLED display, gesture controls, and Bixby Voice assistant.





OPPO Watch:





OPPO Watch is priced starting at Rs 14,990 in India for the 41mm variant and Rs 19,990 for the 46mm model.





The OPPO Watch is powered by Google's WearOS and comes with all the premium smartwatch features such as heart-rate monitoring and advanced health tracking.





OPPO Watch comes in two sizes, 46mm and 41mm with an aluminium alloy build and matte finish.





It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 and runs on WearOS by Google, paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage.





The device connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth 4.2 and comes with a host of sensors including an acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor and more.





Realme Watch:





In the true wireless stereo (TWS) category, Realme occupied the top position with 22 per cent market share in India in Q2.





According to IDC, Realme Watch was the most shipped device in India in the last two quarters, with a market share of 21.3 per cent and 24.1 per cent in Q2 and Q3, respectively.





As the year came to an end, the company launched Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro smartwatches in India at a starting price of Rs 4,999.





Realme Watch S comes with a 1.3-inch auto-brightness touchscreen with 360 x 360 resolution, 278 PPI and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.





The smartwatch PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with Realme Link app.





Honor Watch GS Pro:





Honor Watch GS Pro price in India has been set at Rs 17,999. It comes with a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels at 326 ppi of pixel density.





The smartwatch is powered by Kirin A1 SoC. There is also GPS support along with a dual satellite navigation system to provide an enhanced tracking on-the-go.





Further, the Honor Watch GS Pro comes with a built-in speaker and microphone to enable quick voice calls. Honor has provided an SpO2 monitor on the Watch GS Pro for blood oxygen level measurement.