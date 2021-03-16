Facebook is adding informational labels to posts about vaccines as it expands efforts to counter COVID-19-related misinformation flourishing on its platforms.
Following the recently disclosed vulnerabilities in Microsoft business email servers, the hacking attempts on organisations using the services of those unpatched on-premises servers have multiplied by...
As the premium smartwatch segment witnesses a significant rise in India, luxury watchmaker Fossil has launched an updated Gen 5E to woo the fitness-conscious community in the country.
OnePlus is expected to debut into the world of smartwatches on March 23 alongside the OnePlus 9 series smartphones.
Samsung has released the One UI 3.1, the latest version of its custom Android skin update, for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.
A Facebook internal study has found that a small group of users is actually sowing major doubts about the Covid-19 vaccines, discouraging people from taking the vital jab.
China is having its techlash moment. The country’s internet giants, once celebrated as engines of economic vitality, are now scorned for exploiting user data, abusing workers and squelching...
China's big data market will continue to expand in the coming years, driven by the country's economic development and digital transformation, an industry report showed on Sunday.
Apple iPhone 13 models expected to be launched later this year would likely feature a fingerprint scanner embedded under the display for authentication, in addition to Face ID.
As gaming becomes mainstream in India, Apple Arcade subscription service has brought in some fast-paced as well as retro sports games for the fans in the country.