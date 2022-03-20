Tarot - On the cards

Chennai :

Aries (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





The Queen of Pentacles indicates a nurturing aspect of the material world. You need to prioritise the ‘me’ time. The Five of Cups comes when a situation hasn’t turned out the way you thought. So there is regret, sadness and frustration. You could be wallowing in this instead of accepting what is and moving on. Pull yourself together to forget about it all and move on. Don’t remain stuck in the past.





Taurus (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





The Eight of Swords indicates that you are feeling trapped and stifled by your current circumstances. It could be a job, a relationship or some situation where you feel there is no way out. Remove the blinders to see a way out. Don’t overthink or imagine a worst case scenario. Change your thoughts and your reality changes. This card often shows a victim mentality. This definitely has to change.





Gemini (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





The King of Wands is about ambition, leadership and being assertive. You not only have a clear vision for yourself but also for people around you. Constant stress can be counterproductive. Take time off from work, and travel or spend time with those you enjoy being with. Clear the clutter in your mind. Solitude will help you recalibrate. This will give you inner strength and greater confidence.





Cancer (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





The Queen of Pentacles shows the presence of a caring person who is the cornerstone in any home. This also shows prosperity and security. Finances are coming your way, so make the best investments possible. Many of your plans are to becoming a reality. You are looking at traveling to distant places for work and opportunities. Take advantage of this and stay committed to your path.





Leo (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





The Two of Cups shows a lot of love all around. There are reasons to be grateful. You are creating meaningful connections based on love and compassion. There are indications also that you could have new partnerships that are mutually beneficial. There could also be proposals or engagements. It is a good time to take up a new hobby. There is also abundance all around.





Virgo (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





The Four of Wands indicates celebrations and the appreciation for the good things. You could be considering improving your home and your living environment. If you have been working on a project, you will reach an important milestone. Be strong and stay your ground and stand firm in your convictions. Beware of risks and challenges as you move ahead with your plans.





Libra (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





The Justice card brings fairness and things that will be in your favour. You are being called to account for your actions or thoughts. You will be treated fairly in all matters. If it is justice that you ask for, then it will be given. Time to make important decisions with long-term impacts. Be aware of what you believe to be true and what you believe to be fair and ethical. Work with others to get good results.





Scorpio (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)





You are well-placed to help others, even if it is not monetary, you are giving time, energy and support. The Six of Pentacles indicates you could be at the receiving end of people’s goodwill. The Page of Cups shows that a new idea or opportunity is coming your way. Right now your creativity is at a high so make the best of this. Open your mind to all possibilities, especially those of a creative or intuitive nature.





Sagittarius (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)





The Queen of Swords indicates you have the power to think with great clarity and foresight. You are able to assess situations sans emotions, sentimentality. You seek truth at all costs and are open to listening to others. You will come to your own conclusions and then do things. You don’t allow any fuzzy thinking to cloud your decisions.





Capricorn (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)





The Six of Wands comes when you have got to the important milestones. You are being appreciated by those around you, which will give you a big boost. Be proud of your achievements. The Chariot is a card of right action, determination and great strength. You will be inclined to do the right thing and succeed. For a while, you have been yearning to travel.





Aquarius (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)





The Nine of Swords brings to light heavy thoughts and feelings that weigh you down. You could have sleepless nights. Anxiety will get the better of you, taking the joy out of good things. Break this cycle and replace negative thoughts with positive ones. The fears you have are mostly unreal. You are suffering from your thoughts rather than reality. Ask for help to get through this phase.





Pisces (18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH)





The Two of Swords shows that you are facing challenging decisions. Choose a path that feels good to your core being. Research options, seek opinions and feedback before deciding. This card can reflect indecision and roadblocks in a crucial matter. Make your choices with good intent. Release yourself from the cycle of old disappointments and situations.