Tarot - On the cards

The Ace of Swords shows a rational mind and the ability to think with great clarity and vision. Swords represent the air element and therefore it has to do with the mind and all its abilities. Your visions guide you through the days ahead with clear thinking and sharpness and tell you to be steady as you reach your goals. Set aside distractions and look at your goals single-mindedly. This card also indicates success in your endeavors. The Queen of Pentacles represents a feminine guard and protector who brings in abundance and empowerment. There could be someone like this in your life or you could be this person to those around you. You need to make an objective analysis of how to manage your life and areas of improvement especially when it comes to money.





The Six of Wands suggests initiative, ambition. It is time for you to take on new enterprises, some risks and get out of your comfort zone to try new things. It also shows respect and acknowledgement from others for all that you have done. Somewhere you are like a leader even if you are not really called that because you help others become better versions of themselves. Even if you are uncomfortable with this expectation of being a leader you will take it on. There will be pressures of expectations. You will just have to adjust to this. The Seven of Pentacles shows hard work and diligence coming up for you. This will be needed to see results in some time. You will just have to see things through, come what may.





Gemini (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





The Eight of Cups can indicate disappointment, emotional setback, betrayal. This can indicate a challenging time but feels very real and warns you against trusting anyone and everybody and understanding your own vulnerability. You could have undergone a tough event, but you have not allowed it to ruin things for you. They could be lessons to be learnt for your Highest Good. There is resilience which will emerge at times like this. Take a good look inside and see if there are grudges that need to shed for the healing to take place. The Three of Wands shows drive and desire and makes you feel more optimistic about new endeavours. Rely on optimism and the feeling that all will be well.





Cancer (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





The Magician card shows that you have everything within you to manifest and make things happen. You can connect reality with miracles and magic and help those who are working towards the best within themselves. Visualize yourself manifesting something unique and what you really want. It is possible if you give it the right attention and action. However, ensure you do not work against your own creativity with over-the-top ideas and suggestions. Also, have the courage of convictions and speak your truth. Have faith in your ingenuity and be and be open-minded. The Ten of Swords indicates some sort of finality about something and some limit has been crossed.





Leo (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





The Page of Cups shows a person who is idealistic, emotional, and someone who allows the imagination to rule life at the moment. This emanates a lot of good energy. Being grounded and realistic have not set in fully and you play out scenarios where things are happy and perfect. You need to have a stronger will and perhaps a calculating mind to be able to balance it all out. Those around you are somewhat tolerant of your feelings. Start making their desires and well-being a priority. Ensure you understand what is needed and do that with acceptance. The Judgement card shows freedom from inner conflicts and the opening up to hidden talents and gifts conferred upon you.





Virgo (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





The Five of Cups shows there is somewhat of a mess left behind by some emotional ups and downs. Could be anger, disappointment, or frustration which leaves behind a bad taste in the mouth. It also shows a paradoxical situation where something horrible leads to some better circumstances. Like destruction is needed to rebuild. So lie low, do less and be grateful for the great things you already have. If something is yours it won’t be lost for sure. Focus on the things that are so possible. Think from a place of having enough rather than focussing on things that you perceive you don’t have. The Ten of Pentacles shows money coming in and also the result of great efforts put in all this time. This can be a generational thing, too, as a family inheritance.





Libra (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





The Wheel of Fortune shows change and that things in life are cyclical. If you have had tough times, things are getting better and you will feel the support of the universe. Go with the flow, many things are falling into place and you need to accept them with grace. You are protected. You will learn a lot and it will keep you going for a long time. The Six of Swords is aligned with sharp thinking and clarity. It shows you ways and means to improve your life. It shows a person with special knowledge, an insight into techniques that may be powerful enough to affect great things all around. Time is important and if you’ve seen the big picture, you now need to act on what needs to be done.





Scorpio (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)





The Devil card shows some dos and don’ts that you will need to implement in your life. If you are creating chaos and resistance, then this will have its own consequences. The card advises that you must have courage and not play by manipulative rules and strategies. Express yourself honestly and allow things to follow with that. Express your true emotions, possibly even including anger, and acknowledge whatever feelings you have. The Five of Pentacles represents the potential for wealth. It also depicts that there are enough resources where you do not have to act or think from a place of wanting and deprivation. You need to take a look at a situation from the right perspective and not fear the worst. You are advised to consider contracts properly and look for all the fine print demands.





Sagittarius (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)





This Queen of Wands is someone who is a natural when it comes to leadership and management. She is inspiring also when it comes to teamwork and making sure tasks are done well. She ensures everything runs well – could be at home or in an office environment. This is someone in your life or yourself. Such a person is also likely to be controlling most things, so look at the bigger picture to be able to appreciate why this is there now. There is no place for slacking when it comes to finishing something that is due. It’s a time to stay focussed and enthusiastic to be able to stay the course. The High Priestess represents wisdom and can be seen as someone who is a mentor. Make use of their inputs.





Capricorn (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)





The Two of Pentacles shows you are indecisive about something. It could be work, family, or money matters. Have patience and do not make decisions in a hurry. Stay calm till you get good information as most things are in a state of flux now. Let go of passive behavior and hesitation. Do your research but ensure you don’t spend much time on it. The Three of Swords shows a separation or a break up of a significant relationship. There could be hard feelings but also know that the end of something is always the beginning of something else. Sometimes one has to cut the losses or let go of things that do not serve us anymore. We need to let go of relationships that are no longer relevant.





Aquarius (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)





The Nine of Swords is an indication of a time of frustration, being upset and sleepless nights. This is an opportunity to rouse yourself from dark and negativity towards better times. You are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel and there is a breakthrough with thoughts about hope and optimism. Confront your fear of being alone and break the barriers you have imposed on yourself. You might have lowered your standards in general. It’s time to cut your losses and this could be an opportunity to allow your life to turn around. The Death card can show big changes ahead as well as the end of a plan, a relationship, or a phase.





Pisces (18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH)





