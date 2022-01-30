Tarot - On the cards

Chennai :

Aries (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





The week ahead is all about your work-related aspirations. The Ten of Wands suggests you are taking on a whole lot at once that could tire you out. You are doing many things – many interests and projects possibly – that you feel now that you are burdened. Trying to do everything by yourself is probably not the best way forward. There needs to be trust and the desire to allow others to walk with you. Delegation to the right people will help immensely. The Three of Wands shows you are looking for many new avenues and collaborative endeavours in your line of work. You also are ready to travel, and to places quite far from where you are now. There could be issues of fatigue, proper digestion, acidity and ailments related to the stomach. Do keep a watch over these aspects.





Taurus (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





Look forward to collaborations, weddings getting fixed, relationships getting stronger and anything to do with alliances and commitment. The Devil card is one of introspection about your commitments and to see how you want to deal with them. Are you looking at them as bondage or as bonds that help you move forward in life? This card tells you to be brave and assert what you want without being aggressive. Express your true feelings to those you are tied to. The Justice card has to do with moral sensitivity and that which gives empathy, compassion, and a sense of fairness. You need to make clear judgments or at best not be judgemental at all about most things. It is important to look at the details. Do not overlook anything.





Gemini (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





The Knight of Swords shows there is aggression right now when it comes to presenting your ideas and goals. You could also be blaming others and situations when things don’t go your way. You could be taking up cudgels on behalf of those you feel can’t fight for themselves and then that may or may not work out well. There is a heroic side to this but sometimes these things backfire. So before you launch ahead check your motives and intentions. The Hierophant tells you to look to mentors or gurus (authentic ones) to help you get ahead in life. Keep learning. Learn all that you can with their help and let knowledge become a part of your everyday life. This way you will earn respect and recognition.





Cancer (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





The Moon card asks you to trust your instincts and intuitions. Easy thoughts will keep coming your way. This probably gets aggravated during the new moon time or during full moon as this element is something that waxes and wanes. Be a witness to it all. Allow yourself to go with the flow. This may be your best way to go ahead. The King of Cups comes to tell you that you could be in the presence of an emotionally strong individual who will help your personal mission into alignment with what is best for everyone. This could be you as you step into a situation fully in control. Or you could also be mentored by someone like yourself. You could be providing an important kind of leadership.





Leo (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





The Lovers card comes up when you are in a functional relationship with the significant other. There is a sense of togetherness and perhaps calmness. It also however asks you to make good choices about people, at least the important ones. Do this considering the longevity of it all and how it will be for you in the long run. There is nothing wrong in choosing to keep away from possibilities that could tantalize you because some of them could produce dissatisfaction and discontent. And also stick with the commitments you make. Trust your intuition too. The Two of Pentacles puts you in a state of mind when you will be constantly looking at options. So, best don’t choose anything definite right now. Give it some time.





Virgo (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





The Queen of Pentacles portrays a sensitive woman who offers a lot of love and care. Empathic, sometimes to a fault, her nature exposes the emotions and needs of those around her. Which is when she finds it difficult to identify her own interests even as she is so busy taking care of the others. So if this is you then you could also be perceived as being overwhelmed and sometimes unfocussed with your own life and work. But this is the kind of person who is the glue that holds things together. The Hanged Man sometimes indicates a lack of ability to help oneself. The time is good to be philosophical and contemplate upon your position. If you have the wisdom and the patience you will be able to see through limitations and gain. Let some time go by.





Libra (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





The Ten of Swords shows extreme exhaustion, frustration and some sort of finality. It feels like a limit has been reached and there is no turning back. Somehow this can also bring about a sense of release and closure as the waiting and wondering are over. You can let go and move on. The exhaustion comes from dealing with too many things that you tried your best to deal with. This card also tells you to keep a low profile for a while and keep yourself hydrated, safe and in a space of calmness and quiet. Protect yourself, hope for the best and wait things out. The Judgement card represents freedom from inner conflicts.





Scorpio (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)





Wands usually stand for initiative, ambition, drive and desire. And the King of Wands suggests someone in your life is like a conquering hero or this is you being one. This person also has a big ego and would like others to also endure all that is done, so flattery and praise are expected. This card reminds you that lives are designed to bring you to a place of ownership, independence. An opportunity for self-empowerment is presenting itself to you. The Fool card is one of immense potential as it can be considered an empty slate. To see this card also means the beginning of a new journey, one that will be filled with optimism and freedom from the usual constraints in life. But look before you leap. To be happy, one needs few material comforts. Rethink what you need and what you desire.





Sagittarius (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)





The Sun card is really about you – who you are and how you grow your personality and character. The Sun’s brightness is where your original nature is when it comes to health and well-being. Have confidence in your natural being and be true to yourself. Don’t get influenced by the conditioning of others around you. Stick to your truth, principles and motives backed by good intentions. This way you will not give away your power to those you view you critically and subjectively. Focus on the positives, so you can become a natural leader. The Two of Wands show energies at cross purposes. There is a propensity for risk taking therefore taking on new enterprises. Respect your own decisions and avoid pushing yourself to make a commitment.





Capricorn (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)





The Eight of Swords shows toughness and working hard to deal with things. Every setback you come across is trying to teach you. Make renewed efforts with sharp thinking and with clarity. It is a learning curve and there is no guarantee that the outcome will be to your liking. But being open-minded and optimistic will serve you better even if surprises are around the corner. Be willing to make the effort that is being called for now. Perform with faith and hope. Pentacles represents wealth and potential. And the Five of Pentacles is about desire and gratification shown as flattery and false promises. This card tells you to look at agreements with those around you who have similar interests.





Aquarius (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)





The Eight of Pentacles shows hard work and great attempts to eke out a good living. This card tells you to focus on your main project and produce as much as you can even as you take care of your health. Meet goals but not at the cost of quality. Efforts can make a big difference. So, do the work and you will be rewarded with flexibility and freedom. The Eight of Wands shows that emphasis needs to be on the necessity of change and the challenge of keeping up with it. Learn all you can from successful experiences and make a note of what worked and what did not. Thanks to self-confidence, you know if you have to, you can do everything all over again.





Pisces (18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH)





The Ace of Wands symbolizes an important step that will take you to the desired goals. It could also mean birth or new beginnings, a new endeavour, and the building of the necessary commitment to see a project or plan through. Make energetic moves towards reaching your goals. Trust your instincts and you will surely succeed. There is excitement in the air to show support for your ambitions when the Knight of Cups appears. Use your intuition and then jump into the new situation so that you can land on both feet. You may also want to look at the core values – things you may have rejected in the past.