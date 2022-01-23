Tarot - On the cards

Chennai :

Aries (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





With the appearance of the Four of Pentacles, there is a secrecy about the money, resources you are harbouring. You will be careful about expenses and will look into every aspect of a purchase and that can annoy those around you who expect you to make quick decisions. This card shows you are in a good place financially but still tend to weigh your options carefully. You could come across work or projects that will need your careful scrutiny before you get into it. You could also invest in real estate in the next few months. The World card shows success, abundance and things turning around after some time of being in the doldrums. This is also a card of realising many of your aspirations that you may have been working toward for a while. Appreciation and recognition are in the mail.





Taurus (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





As long as you don’t have unrealistic expectations of life and people, you are good to go. The Seven of Cups indicates if you look outwards for happiness and emotional balance, it is not likely as those things change and will not be able to afford a lasting sense of fulfillment. If you are thinking of attaining material wealth, that will be disappointing as what is really ‘enough’ in the quest for money and wealth? Live in the moment, go with the flow and you will reap benefits. The Four of Wands shows a happy family environment for which you may have worked hard towards. Family members are all doing well and that will be a source of contentment. You could be looking at setting up a home for yourself or for someone close or even looking to buy property.





Gemini (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





The week ahead is one of great clarity and focused thinking. The Queen of Swords shows the presence of strong individualistic women power who will be like guides and mentors to steer the way ahead in all matters of wholesome living. From diets to investments, they will offer good inputs to ensure things are done well with clarity. You will also welcome such help as this will enable you to plan things better. This strong personality could also allude to you or you could be under the guidance of such a person. The Ace of Swords shows success that follows clear thinking. Ideas, projects and tasks will be done well and you’ll enjoy the benefits of successful.





Cancer (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





If you are feeling right now you need to think more with your head than your heart, you are on the right track. The Three of Swords shows there is much to think about before you take action. This card shows you could be feeling disappointed by hurtful words, actions and intentions inflicted by those around you. This is a good time to take stock and focus on the path ahead. Every hardship turns into an opportunity to help you become stronger, to learn and change the course of life. The Page of Pentacles, brings a message of new beginnings, inspiration and the initial stages of a creative project. You could consider a new business or entrepreneurial venture.





Leo (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





The Moon card shows some of your fears and illusions that come out suddenly. If there is a painful memory, then it is possible you could have pushed it all down somewhere within you. When they show up again, you find yourself dwelling more in the past than a solid today. So release fears or anxieties holding you back and there are ways of getting this done. The Moon can also indicate a time of uncertainty when nothing is what it seems. Your dreams, intuitions and inner guidance can lead you forward. The Five of Swords turns up when you could have had a falling out, disagreement or conflict. Is your point of view so important that you’re willing to put your relationships in jeopardy?





Virgo (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





The Lovers card shows connections and meaningful relationships. You may believe you have found your soul mate and this card usually refers to a romantic tie but can also symbolise a close friendship, family relationship where there is love and respect. This card represents being clear about values and beliefs and also finding out where you stand and what you believe in. This card shows a moral issue and the consequences of acting on it. The Empress tells you to connect with your feminine energy and create beauty in your life. Connect with your senses and Draw on them to experience pleasure. Treat yourself to a day spa, enjoy a fine dinner or spend time with your partner and look at different approaches to expressing yourself creatively.





Libra (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





The Death card can be one of the most positive cards in the tarot spread. And it symbolises the end of a major phase of your life and opening up the possibility of something more valuable and essential. You must close one door to open another. You need to put the past behind and part ways, embrace new opportunities and possibilities. Although upheavals may seem unwanted, this could bring a series of surprises creating new opportunities. The Page of Wands shows you are leaning towards giving anything and everything a go. You embrace the opportunity to start out on a new journey and see where it takes you.





Scorpio (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)





The Two of Wands shows you went through the discovery phase and know what you want to manifest – now you need to figure out how. You are open to growth and exploring new territories. This card is also about journeys, stepping outside comfort zones and new experiences. You may be thinking of overseas travel, further education or a significant career switch-with careful planning, you will be successful. The Seven of Swords indicates betrayal, deception and trickery. You may be trying to get away with something, any time you use deception to gain an advantage, you are at risk of being caught and it may not be worth it. This card could also mean that you are trying to escape from a situation that is not working for you. Sometimes you just have to face what has to be faced.





Sagittarius (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)





A symbol of intellectual power and authority, the King of Cups shows the person to have courage and intellect to achieve all that is desired. You could be in your power and rule from a place of authority and respect. Others pay attention to what you have to say. You have clarity of mind so it is up to you to take the lead . You are well-positioned to judge your situation and also masterful at keeping your emotions in check. This card encourages you to use logic and intellect to navigate the path ahead. This card could also show a person who is a professional advisor who has a formidable reputation. The Three of Cups is a card of celebration, friendship, and creative collaborations.





Capricorn (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)





The Ten of Pentacles is a positive sign that you have reached a point of completion and accomplishment in your journey. This is likely to be the result of a successful career path, smart financial investments, a stable home environment and a possible long-term relationship. You have accumulated wealth and abundance through your hard work . You are financially secure. It also shows commitment to a sustainable future, taking into consideration not just the short-term gains of a particular venture but also the long-term benefits. This lets you share success with others. The Knight of Pentacles represents work, effort, and the responsibility that follows upon the dreams and ideals.





Aquarius (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)





The Six of Swords indicates you are in a state of transition, leaving behind what was familiar and moving towards the unknown. You might be moving house, leaving a relationship, changing jobs etc. This move is essential for growth and personal development. This card invites you to let go of whatever is holding you back. Instead look to the future. You will need to make tough decisions and compromises. Use this as an opportunity for changing your beliefs about yourself, moving away from whom you used to be and towards whom you want to be. This card also asks you to let go of any emotional baggage. The Ten of Cups shows happiness,contentment, in your relationships.





Pisces (18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH)





The Magician brings about resources and energy needed to make dreams come true and everything you need is at your fingertips. The key is to bring these tools together so that the impact of what you create is greater than the separate parts. Move forward on an idea you conceived as the seed of potential has sprouted and you are being called to take action and bring your intention to fruition. The skills, knowledge and capabilities you have gathered have led you to where you are now, and you are ready to turn your ideas into reality. You have to put everything on hold before you can take the next step.