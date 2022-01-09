Tarot: On the cards

Chennai :

20 MARCH – 20 APRIL

As the King of Cups suggests you could be under the guidance or mentorship of someone you considered all sorted out and like a guiding influence in your life. This is a person or you are like this who is not given to emotional responses to situations and can handle everything with a certain sense of calm. This also suggests that putting emotions under control will ensure that you will always be in control of things and goings-on around you. This is important to ensure that plans and actions match and don’t go off the rails. This card is also one that shows creativity and emotions and when there is a balance of it all there is clarity and more awareness of what needs to be done. The King of Cups shows you are sensitive as a leader are careful with the way others respond to your emotional needs.

20 APRIL – 21 MAY





When the Judgement card comes up it means that the focus right now needs to be on reflection, introspection and evaluation of thoughts, words and actions. This is needed to get a clear picture and objective of where you are now and what you need to do to grow and become your true self. And this card shows that you are probably coming close to this point in your life. It can also indicate that there needs to be compassion and gratitude for the life given and be blessings that are there. You could say it is a time for awakening. And this can be achieved by making small changes or steps in daily life that will impact you as well as those around you. This card is also indicative of letting go of the past and live as things are right now.





21 MAY – 21 JUNE





The Ten of Wands shows you have overcome struggles as far as work-life is concerned. Your efforts have been rewarded and you could find yourself in a world of abundance and plenty. There is a lot of responsibilities you are shouldering which can be stressful and unnerving at times. Basically, you have become the problem solver and that can be challenging too. You have many responsibilities to maintain your success that they can also prove to be overwhelming. It also shows that others try to burden themselves on you and that again can be stressful and tiring. The card shows that prioritisation and the understanding that you cannot solve the world’s problems are essential to your general well-being.





21 JUNE – 23 JULY





The Queen of Wands may depict a person of extreme focus and fiery passion. She is courageous and individualistic though could be perceived as self-centred. However such people also have energy and drive to get to their goals and desires at times may appear self-centred. This card shows that you are bent on accomplishing a fair amount of achievement in as short a time as possible. If you are looking for a job it is possible that a strong woman will play a large role in this career move. Things are looking good work-wise and this card also gives a lot of positive energy. For those searching for love, it could come before you know it.





23 JULY – 23 AUGUST





When we are preoccupied with a certain idea and want to manifest we could overlook the difficulties, actions and consequences. It could bring about things that you may or may not have asked for. Asking for something has to be done with care because while it is possible that you will get it but when you do you will wonder if that was what you really wanted? Or that is what was going to give you happiness? The Knight of Swords is a very powerful figure that is full of life and this needs to be balanced because once the knight sets forth getting the goals there is no stopping. The challenges, consequences are not considered and the ambition and determination to get to that point of achievement are all that is being looked at.





23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER





When the Ten of Wands comes it indicates that you have kind of overcome your struggles as far as work-life is concerned. Your efforts have been rewarded and you could find yourself in a world of abundance and plenty. However there is also a lot of responsibilities you are shouldering which can be stressful and unnerving at times. You have become the problem solver and that can be challenging too. You have many responsibilities to maintain your success that they can also prove to be overwhelming. It also shows that others try to burden themselves on you and that again can be stressful and tiring. The card shows that moderation prioritisation and the understanding that you cannot solve the world’s problems are essential to your general well-being.





23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER





There seems to be some sort of permanence and satisfaction as the Ten of Pentacles shows up and this card shows that everything you have put your efforts into for a long time will pay off now. It suggests that everything will work out well. This is a relief, for the path to get here has been filled with setbacks and challenges, making this point of the journey even more worthwhile. This is probably the time when you can sit back and relax and it also alludes to happiness as you have planted many good seeds and also the importance of people in your life. This card is rooted in financial success and stability.





23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER





The Page of Pentacles shows up ambition and focus. And if you are protected, nourished, provided for there is nothing you cannot do. This means that you are like a bearer of news connected to the material world as well as people all around you. In fact, you thrive on connections and what you can do with them. This is the foundation of your ambitions. This card alludes to the kind of energy that is needed for the kind of work you do. You have determination, focus and the ability to stick to a task no matter how tedious it may seem. It also shows that you could be responsible for a lot of things but you are short of time so you may appear to be impatient and rude. So watch out so that you are not stressed and overwhelmed. There is help but you will need to reach out and ask for it.





22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER





The Two of Cups is an indication of a partnership built on strong connection and a balanced and equal partnership. It means there is a good relationship with significant other as well as other important collaborations. It shows how intertwined everything is and each is dependent on others’ happiness and well-being. If married or in a partnership then this is a good time for harmony and the promise of good things when together. When it comes to work people around you will start appreciating you more and there will be mutual respect. If looking for new job opportunities getting this card is a good sign. While this card represents love it does not mean that you can ignore nurturing to make it last.





22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY





The Nine of Wands symbolises hope even when one is faced with many problems that threaten to make one lose their balance. It also shows a life that has undergone too many trials but that through determination and grit they have overcome most of the troubles. These are battles won and there are still more to go. There could still be one major one that needs to be dealt with and this card somehow shows hope and encouragement that these must be faced with the courage to get the success that is certain. It also shows multiple interests you have that you wish to pursue but you will need to pick one that should get all attention and care. Only then will you excel and then go on to pursue the others.





20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY





It is time for change as the Eight of Cups signifies. It means that you will have to walk away from something that is not suiting you and that is not really good for your growth. One has to be cruel to be kind and this time is one such. This comes after having done everything that needs to be done to give the situation its worth and due. But if things do not fall into place then it is time to move. This is the case especially after being tired of living what was the day to day, and embarking on a journey that will help one have a deeper understanding of life. You may have been exploring your options, to sort out what you really want to do with your life.





18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH





The Knight of Cups shows that you are more in touch with your emotions and intuition than you have ever been and you use this for your well-being or during romance situations. This also means that there is likely to be a new project that is fulfilling and heartfelt and that resonates with your true self. You will know this somehow and that will take you on the right path. This card represents the undertaking of a project with significant emotional or creative values. The Queen of Pentacles shows the presence of a down-to-earth woman who plays many roles to keep the family happy. And this could be you too.