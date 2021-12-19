Tarot - On the Cards

Chennai :

20 MARCH – 20 APRIL - (ARIES)





There is movement as far as work and other work-related projects are concerned. The time seems about right to take things forward if you have been planning for a while now. The Six of Wands shows that there are others within your immediate environment who are driven, energetic and also very keen to make things happen. These are probably those who work for you, in the younger age bracket and those with a burning desire to prove themselves to you and in the field they are in. They will be able to market things very well and act as ambassadors for your brand or work. And that will lead to eventual success and the fulfilment of goals that you have set for yourself. There are likely to be early celebrations with this in mind and there are going to be plenty of gatherings and get-togethers that will forge bonds and friendships and collaborations. This is indicated by the Three of Cups that shows the presence of more than two and that could also be something you can be aware of. In personal relationships, this could point out the existence of the third angle and temptations that you could be subject to. Ensure that your behaviour is as per norms to avoid any complications and heartaches. The Angel card for you is the Ace of Earth that shows the flow of abundance and the start of a promising business venture. Ensure you look into important documents and contracts. The affirmations for you this week are: I am worthy of loving. I do not have to earn love. I am lovable because I exist. Others reflect the love I have for myself.’’





20 APRIL – 21 MAY - (TAURUS)





Even as life is unfolding and making all the gifts apparent you are in a state of wanting to shun everything. The two cards, Four of Swords and the Eight of Cups brings these two dominating feelings right now. You just have to have the patience to see things through and get the life you want. The Four of Swords is a kind of gestation card that shows things that are brewing and will fructify soon. Time in the way we know it seems finite but time in the larger picture is infinite so eventually things will happen. That is the faith you will need to have. Meanwhile, abandon the desire to walk away from things and feelings. It is better to face them head-on and then release them instead of brushing things under the carpet. The Cups shows that almost everything else is okay but for one – but that one seems to overwhelm you to the extent of wanting to disregard all others. Go with the flow and the tough phase will soon be over. The Angel card for you is the King of Water, where you will need to open your heart and mind to those around you. Take the trustworthy and heart felt inputs given by those you trust and engage in some charity work if possible. The affirmations for you are: I am beautiful and everybody loves me. I radiate acceptance and I am deeply loved by others. Love surrounds and protects me.’’





21 MAY – 21 JUNE - (GEMINI)





The week ahead heralds some good times you have been waiting for- it could range from money coming into happy gatherings that will gladden your heart. The Wheel of Fortune shows an upswing in every aspect of your life and the many things you have been waiting for will find its way to you. Life is like a wheel and what was down will have to come up and the other way around as well. It reflects that you have completed a major milestone in your life and you have the resilience to withstand challenges. The Angel card for you is the Ace of Fire, which brings to you exciting new opportunities and career advancement. The affirmations are: I release the past. And I forgive everyone. I free myself and everyone in my life from old past hurts. They are free and I am free to move into new experience.





21 JUNE – 23 JULY - (CANCER)





Getting the Knight of Wands means it is a good time to get away and travel. It shows that now is the time you are feeling charged and driven and full of life to ensure that you make use of it all and go for it. Also, you could be really ready for the challenges and all that it entails when it comes to pursuing your dreams and wishes. There is a sense of adventure in your heart and you are ready to forge ahead and also would like to complete all important tasks related to these goals. The Angel card for you is the Eight of Air, which warns you about illusions and the feelings of being trapped. Don’t let your self-confidence slip and be afraid to take action. The affirmations for you are: My heart is open and I allow my love to flow freely. I love myself and I love others as they love me..





23 JULY – 23 AUGUST - (LEO)





The Seven of Wands indicates struggles after an initial fulfilment and satisfaction of an event. It is also about the struggle you need to go through to maintain your position, rather than to attain it. This is about the difficulties we face to continue to have success. You should be ready for the competition to you defend your title, and to prove yourself. Others are going to desire the same results that you do, so you need to stay ahead of them. The Angel card is Awakening corresponding to Archangel Gabriel, who asks you to look at things from a different perspective. Right now could be a temporary standstill but it is important to be yourself. The affirmations are: I am flexible and flowing. I am open to the new and changing. Every moment presents a wonderful new opportunity.





23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER - (VIRGO)





The King of Wands represents pure energy. The King is actually way more likely to take an idea and to decisively implement it himself. The King ( you or someone like that) is a natural-born leader of people also extremely capable. Once the King sets a certain aim or a goal, this person s is going to stick to it to ensure it becomes a reality. The Queen of Cups is compassionate, caring, sensitive, and nurturing, the appearance of which can be guiding you to find help from others. The Angel card for you is The Magician corresponding to Archangel Raziel who says you are ready. You have the resources or the ability to manifest them. The affirmations are: I am totally adequate for all situations. I am one with the power and wisdom of the universe. I claim this power and it is easy for me to stand up for myself.





23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER - (LIBRA)





The Devil card shows that right now you feel trapped, empty and not much fulfilment. You could also be tied to materialism and no matter how hard you try, you just can’t seem to shake off the feeling of wanting to indulge. Being used to material pleasures can also be the reason for your feelings of powerlessness and entrapment. The Nine of Wands symbolises great hope even when one is faced with many problems that threaten to make one lose their balance. The Angel card for you is the Page of Water, where a new person enters your life. It is a relationship that begins a new phase and there is also heightened psychic abilities. The affirmations are: I release all fears and doubts. I accept myself and create peace in my mind and heart.





23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER - (SCORPIO)





The Five of Wands suggests there is some kind of conflict in life. It could be an existing conflict or one that is brewing. It could also depict a problem in communication with others and there is no agreement or understanding. It could be a set of people who are either not willing to listen or not interested in knowing what to do. There are a lot of arguments and opinions being voiced that lead to low productivity and a lack of moving ahead. The Angel card for you is the Two of Water that tells you that a relationship continues to grow closer – however, there needs to be more forgiveness in general. The affirmations for you are: There is no blame. I release the need to blame anyone including myself..





22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER - (SAGITTARIUS)





The Nine of Swords is associated with fear, anxiety and about things that worry you and keep you up at night. This card can also be associated with trauma. Some things or events keep troubling you through memories and feelings and you could be really feeling the heat of the frustration and helplessness. At a time like this, speaking to someone who you trust or sharing some part of it can alleviate some of it. The Angel card for you is Release, which corresponds to Archangel Azrael – there is an end to a phase or a situation and it is likely that there is a spiritual transformation. The affirmations for you are: I now go beyond other people’s fears and limitations. It is my mind that creates my experiences.





22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY - (CAPRICORN)





It’s all about control when it comes to The Emperor- for this card means authority, regulation, organization and fatherliness. This is a person who is a strategic thinker and this is someone like this in your life or you yourself as perceived by others. This card tells you that there is a good chance to grow in terms of the goals you have set for yourself. The Angel card for you is The Lovers corresponding to Archangel Raphael, who tells you that you are capable of intimate relationships but you must carefully weigh your decisions. The affirmations for you are: I trust my inner wisdom. As I go about my daily affairs I listen to my own guidance. My intuition is always on my side.





20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY - (AQUARIUS)





The World card shows there is unity and wholeness in your life now. It shows the moment when inner and outer worlds are in alignment. There is a recognition that there is interconnectedness and you are part of the collective whole. There is fulfilment, achievement and completion. The Ten of Wands shows that there are issues that could overwhelm you if you lose control, which requires you to make sure that you know how to prioritize and solve the relevant ones. The Angel card for you is The Chariot, corresponding to Archangel Metatron who shows you the way to an important achievement. The affirmations for you are: I release all criticism. I only give out that which I wish to receive in return.





18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH - (PISCES)





The Page of Swords is someone who is bright and full of ideas. This is a person who is curious and sharp-tongued and it’s either someone like that or this is you in your best form. The card indicates that you are eager to execute an idea that you have been having – one you are passionate about and cannot wait to share the progress with others. But you find that time does not move as fast as your mind and that can be a bit frustrating. The Hanged Man warrants a sacrifice to be made to make progress. The Angel card for you is The Dreamer, which corresponds to Archangel Metatron, who tells you to take that leap of faith and follow your dreams. The affirmations are: My work is deeply fulfilling. Today I give my best to that which I do know that when one experience is competing.



