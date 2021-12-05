Tarot: On the cards

Chennai :

Aries





20 MARCH – 20 APRIL





For many of those born under this sign The Devil card appears to show that there is a need to establish required dos and don’ts and also break those that are false. This is a distinction you must make and be able to let go of those that do not serve you anymore. The card also shows some part of the child within you that could have been neglected or forgotten so this could be the time to address this by whatever means that would make a child happy and joyful. It also means that you will need to bring light to dark areas of life that are either in denial or ignored and you will need to clear baggage and weights that drag you down to be able to fill it with new things. This could also be a time when the problematic time of your close relationships could be out in the open for resolution and acceptance. The Angel card for you is King of Water that tells you to open your heart and mind to those around you. Look at charity work and to the advice and inputs given by trustworthy heartfelt people. The affirmations for you are: I have the perfect living space. I see myself living in a wonderful place. It fulfills all my needs and desire.





Taurus





20 APRIL – 21 MAY





When the King of Swords comes it points to your king-like nature and your masculine attributes. You have and are developing a majestic mastery over the forces of life and your whole potential as a human being is with a sense of independence, clarity of thought and vision when it comes to the important things in life. This also points to the questions of ‘what do I know of life’ or at this moment. The King also represents mastery over the element of air – so clear lungs, good breathing and access to a cleaner environment. Either these are the qualities you have or you have someone like this in your life. The Angel card for you is the Queen of Earth which tells you to make time for those around you and you can make sensible approaches. It also tells you to deal with challenges in a more understanding manner. The affirmations are: I create a wonderful job. I am totally open and receptive to a wonderful new position using my creative talents and abilities working for and with people.





Gemini





21 MAY – 21 JUNE





The Five of Swords looking at it positively shows growth and development albeit under somewhat hostile conditions. The Swords show that clarity with which you achieve your supremacy over others and if needed can be aggressive and challenging too- but the fact is you have swept away all co-emption and are now wondering and seeing how you can consolidate all that winnings you have got right now. You are in a position to do away with doubts and weaknesses and it is time to make use of the intellectual capacity to show yourself the path ahead. The Angel card is Two of Water which tells you that a relationship continues to grow closer and there is also a lot of forgiveness to do. With this, there will be a resolution of a conflict. The affirmations for you are: I trust the process of life. There is rhythm and flow to life, and I am part of it. Life supports me and brings to me only good.





Cancer





21 JUNE – 23 JULY





So you have dreams and wishes that could be latent and not immediately accessible that are an important part of your emotions and feeling. There is restlessness therefore not knowing exactly what is making you take hasty steps to miss the goal you are desiring to fulfill. The Eight of Cups also shows a desire to leave things as they are and go away to a more peaceful place hoping you will get the desired quiet and thinking space. But right now, your emotions are turbulent so you need to settle them down before clarity will emerge. The Angel card is the Ace of Water, where there is an indication of spiritual growth and the ability to see things for what they are. You could also get a new home. The affirmations are: I see my parents as tiny children who need love. I have compassion for my parents’ childhoods. I now know that I choose them because they were perfect for what I had to learn.





Leo





23 JULY – 23 AUGUST





Time to let of many things- what has been and what is! The fool card is an indication that the restlessness has set in and you wish to move forward in any which way you can and not be hampered by advice and suggestions. You feel you know what to do and there is a slight element of I’m in a mood for an adventure. While this is good for being in one place for long sets the monotony going and that induces the itch for travel and going to places. The Fool however also cautions that precautions need to be taken as impulsive decisions are not likely to end well. The Angel card is the Ten of Earth that shows a happy family life and financial security that has been built up over the years. It is up to you to find the magic in the little things in life and around you. The affirmations for you are: I am safe. It is only changing. I cross all bridges with joy and ease. The old unfolds into wonderful experiences.





Virgo





23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER





You are in a better state of governance as The Empress is seeking to say. Things are good in a way that keeps you on top of thing even if it does not feel like that to you in the immediate. The Empress shows a strong capable person who leads and determines the course of the family dynamics and decisions that go by her ultimately. The Empress is also a card that points to a nurturing caring person who is primarily working towards harmony with her environment and circle of people. This is either you or someone who is like that who impacts many around her. The Nine of Swords shows sleepless nights, stress and too much worrying. The Angel card for you is Ego, which corresponds to Archangel Jophiel. There seems to be a false sense of entrapment and a bit too much focus on material things. Try to avoid negative or fear-based thoughts. The affirmations are: I see clearly. I willingly forgive and I breathe love into my vision, and I see with compassion and understanding.





Libra





23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER





It is time for hard work and they will fast and furious. There will be plenty to do and there will also be plenty of financial rewards to go with it all. The Eight of Pentacles shows the working and the earning of good money and you might not have too much time to do other things. As the year comes to a close, you will be inundated with projects, assignments and other work-related queries. You will get noticed and bring a lot of name and fame to your skills and prowess in your field. However, the Queen of Cups suggests an excess flow of emotions and feelings which could hamper your work. The Angel card for you is the Ten of Air that tells you that this is indeed the end of a very difficult situation. Embrace the change and expect things to get better now. The affirmations are: I am at peace. Especially with my age and each age has its own special joys and experiences.





Scorpio





23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER





With the appearance of The Emperor, it shows the power of mentors and other guides who show you the way either physically or through signs and symbols. The Emperor is someone who will help you in all ways to achieve targets and goals and could also be the blessings of elder members of your community, family and circles whose influence is vast and valuable. Given a chance, you could lead and make influential decisions and if not, you will be a guide for many who will take cues from the way you conduct yourself and your life. The Angel card for you is Life Experience, which corresponds to Archangel Chamuel who tells you to expect a significant life event. There could be a powerful revelation leading to changes and will also make you spread your wings and fly high. The affirmations are: Divine wisdom guides me. I am guided throughout this day in making the right choices. Divine intelligence continuously guides me in the realisation of my goals.





Sagittarius





22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER





The presence of a teacher or mentor will be strong this week and you should make full use of this Divine Guidance. The Hierophant is like a spiritual teacher or a judge (if there are court cases that you need to deal with) or strong personalities that you and your immediate circles look up to. The Hierophant also shows education and direction of skills along the right path and he tells you that this power is behind all your endeavours. The Angel card for you is Strength, which corresponds to Archangel Ariel who tells you that you possess great inner strength and asks you to release harsh judgments. There needs to be forgiveness and compassion. The affirmations for you are: I accept my uniqueness. There is no competition and no comparison for we are all different and meant to be that way. I am special and wonderful. I love myself.





Capricorn





22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY





Things are going well as the Four of Wands is indicating – family life is good and so are the members who seem to be in a good state of mind. There is harmony and there are plans to do something enjoyable together – travelling, picnics, celebrations, etc. This is a time of goodwill and family gatherings so make the most of this togetherness. You could also be contemplating buying property for yourself or for those dependent on you. The Five of Pentacles shows that while all this is so you could be in a state of insecurity wondering if things are too good to be true. The Angel card for you is Justice, which corresponds to Archangel Raguel who tells you to make fair and just decisions. Do what is right and stand up for your truth. The affirmations are: I open doors to life. I rejoice in what I have and I know that fresh new experiences are always ahead.





Aquarius





20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY





The Eight of Wands shows the multiple things going on in your life work-wise and the consequences of that. You have many things to attend to and all seem together and yet separate, causing you to find it stifling and tiring and sometimes frustrating. This is a phase and it will pass so do as much as possible and then put it aside to be taken up the next day. Rome was not built in a day so don’t try to push and stress and do everything right now. It also shows the growth and new beginnings which are likely to bear good fruit in the future and that will be your joy and sense of fulfillment. The Angel card for you is the Five of Water, which shows that some things may not go as per plan. Don’t look back but look ahead to what must be done next. The affirmations for you are: My life works beautifully. Everything in my life works now and forever.





Pisces





18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH





Things could be a bit foggy when it comes to knowing what to do next, as life takes its course. The Moon card shows some amount of mood swings and vulnerability to the opinion of others and inputs from wanted and unwanted sources. But you need to remember that what others say does not matter. The Queen is like a leader who knows what she wants and what she needs to do for the well-being of her loved ones and those around her. The Angel card for you is King of Earth, which indicates a successful time. Confidently accept opportunities you are being offered. You also have the Midas Touch. Affirmations for you are: All is well in my world. Everything is working out for my highest good. Out of this situation, only good will come.