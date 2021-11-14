Tarot - On the Cards

Chennai :

20 MARCH – 20 APRIL - (ARIES)





There is much movement and interest and parallel developments when it comes to work and work-related activities. While you could be achieving a lot, you could also lose sight of yourself in the process. This means you get so busy that you don’t get to see another thing in your life especially relationships and people. The Eight of Wands shows vital energies where drives and goals are fuel for the inner fire. And Eight makes up a pattern of many energies and while great tasks require great efforts you must also be able to use your intuition and awareness of all that you are doing. Ensure that the energy flow is unhindered and go for good vibrations within yourself and between others with who you interact. This card also shows multiple interests and ambitions and you will need to prioritize all of these to ensure the best results. The Angel card for you for this week is nine of water where it says your wishes will come true and many of your concerns will fade away. The affirmations for are: I see clearly. I willingly forgive. I breathe love into my vision and I see with compassion and understanding. My clear insight is reflected in my outer sight.





20 APRIL – 21 MAY - (TAURUS)





The Knight of Wands shows your sovereignty and your masculine energies and attributes. You have and go with a masterful holistic way of dealing with the fiery spirits of life. You need all your determination as a human being ready to invest a great deal and achieve success. You will however need to ask yourself what you want to achieve. How far are you prepared to go? And what is the plan to achieve happiness? The Wands shows drive, fire deeds the will and you are all of that provided you put it all to good use. You are like this or at least on your way to being like this. You could also meet someone who is like this. Remain true to yourself and keep in mind that your light is needed where the darkness is the deepest. The Angel card is the Four of Fire which says there is contentment peace and abundance. There is happy home life and there is also successful completion of a project. The affirmations for are: My future is glorious. I now live in limitless love, light and joy. All is well in my world.





21 MAY – 21 JUNE - (GEMINI)





The Page of Wands shows your youthful attributes and tendencies when it comes to work and other activities related to your ambitions and wishes. The Page also stands for the youngsters in your life who will be showing you their fiery side when it comes to generating ideas and projects that will go on to become big and relevant. It also indicates many invites and opportunities but there could be some disappointing news about travel and work. Things may not go at the pace you want but don’t worry about that, things will get done eventually. This card also indicates those people – perhaps you will meet or are already there- who are chatty and creative. The angel card is Seven of Fire which tells you to suspend your beliefs and decisions. It also asks you to stand your ground and choose your battles with care. The affirmations are: Life is simple and easy. All that I need to know at any given moment is revealed to me.





21 JUNE – 23 JULY - (CANCER)





Your mind plays tricks on you and you tend to go into highs and lows because of this. The Two of Swords shows that you are subject to what you think and you go from being cheerful to dull and that can make you feel that you are heading nowhere. The Moon’s influence is strong in your case and that could be one of the reasons for some kind of mood swings. There could also be a kind of wavering when it comes to ideas and what to do about your life and work. The Hanged Man shows that here is where you will need to use your head and come up with solutions that are out of the box. The Angel card for you is Seven of Water which tells you that you do have complex decisions to make. But you will have to do research and then come up with a way forward. The affirmations are: I accept my uniqueness. There is no competition and no comparison. For we are all different and meant to be that way.





23 JULY – 23 AUGUST - (LEO)





Both the cards drawn from the tarot deck show new projects, beginnings and working hard for goals and wishes. This applies particularly to those youngsters in your life or in the immediate family. The Page of Cups and the Eight of Pentacles are somewhat related when it comes to material benefits. The Page is someone who is emotionally strong and will ensure that the work will get a sheen of newness and in new directions. This is not something that will be obvious now but as you go along you will see the creativity of it all. The Angel card for you is The Emperor, corresponding to Archangel Michael who tells you to be organised and logical. Structure and discipline are likely to go a long way in getting the desired results. The affirmations are: I am flexible and flowing. I am open to the new and changing. Every moment presents a wonderful opportunity to become more of who I am.





23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER - (VIRGO)





You could be getting some good news about money and also that you could be having a loyal helper who will make things easier when it comes to work and your goals. The Page of Pentacles shows money will come either as cash or as opportunities that will yield money later. However, you will need to watch out for empty offers that won’t go anywhere. The Page is also a symbol of new things and directions when it comes to monetary matters where youngsters will make a difference in the way you do business. The Angel card for you is the Two of Earth which tells you that there is too much going on all at once. You will have to make a decision about what you want to do foremost. While you do this consider a playful approach so that it does not weigh you down. The affirmations for you are: I release the need to blame anyone, including myself. We are doing the best we can with the understanding, knowledge and awareness we have.





23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER - (LIBRA)





Sometimes too much of a good thing can make you feel stressed and not be able to enjoy all that life has to offer. The Ace of Wands indicates plenty of opportunities when it comes to work-related queries you could end up handling a lot more than you bargained for. The Ten of Wands combined with the Ace can make things feel hectic. The Ace of Wands also indicates success and far-reaching consequences of getting things right and the applause, appreciation and acknowledged leader in your area of expertise can make you feel burdened. The Angel card for you is the Ace of Earth which tells you that there is an inflow of abundance and promising business ventures. Look into the important documents and contracts carefully and not miss the fine print. The affirmations are: I now go beyond other people’s fears and limitations. It is my mind that creates my experiences.





23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER - (SCORPIO)





The frustration with all that is going on is probably making you feel very agitated and pinned down. The Ten of Swords shows plenty of activity in the mind which is frustrating you because ideas and processes are there, but you are unable to execute them at this point. You are also feeling the pressure of your thoughts which are giving you some gloomy scenarios which will hardly do anything for the cheer all around. This card also indicates the number of ideas and things you have in your mind without perhaps knowing how and where to fit them in and how to make them all work. Angel card for you is the Ten of Fire that indicates too much work and this is the time to accept help from others. If you feel life is out of balance take a deep breath and step back and take one thing at a time. The affirmations are: The point of power is always in the present moment. The past is over and done and has no power over me. I can begin to be free at this moment.





22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER - (SAGITTARIUS)





The King of Wands indicates that you are in a good state and position and there is happiness and understanding between your friends, family and others who are important to you. This card could also indicate the presence of someone who is strong a mentor and a leader to who you look up to. The King is full of energy and ideas and will be a beacon to your goals and ambitions. Alternately this could be you to others who will look up to you for leadership and guidance. There is charisma and power and you probably need to use all this for the highest good. The Angel card for you is the sun which corresponds to Archangel Uriel who tells you that there is a happy outcome you have been waiting for. The affirmations are: Every thought I think is creating my future. The Universe totally supports every thought. I choose to think and believe. I have unlimited choices about what I think.





22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY - (CAPRICORN)





Are probably feeling restricted and feel blocked about your plans and an inability to see the situation clearly – all also because of excessive overthinking. Sometimes you probably do not realize that you are the one who is blocking your own success and you are unable to see how you have tied yourself up in knots. The Eight of Swords shows how your thoughts have kept you in bondage and how you are unable to see what is around you. It is time to free yourself and be a bit adventurous and experimental and see how things work out. Nothing ventured nothing gained. The Angel card for you is the King of Earth who tells you that it is a successful time and you can confidently accept opportunities you are being offered. The affirmations for you are: I trust my inner wisdom. I go about my daily affairs I listen to my own guidance. My intuition is always on my side.





20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY - (AQUARIUS)





With the Nine of Cups appearing you are in for better times where you are emotionally better fulfilled and you can safely tick most boxes for your comfort. This card is like a wish card where you can indeed work to make your dreams come true and what you focus on and where your energy goes it will materialize and success will follow. However, if there is an element of self-centeredness then that has to be given up to bring in generosity to be able to overcome egotism. The Angel card for you is Justice, corresponding to Archangel Raguel who tells you that ensure you make just and fair decisions. Do what know and think is right. By that token also ensure that you stand up for your beliefs. The affirmations for you are: I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. I now receive my good from expected and unexpected sources.





18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH - (PISCES)





Right now, you need to examine those around you to see who you can trust. Because the Seven of Swords is often a sign that you need to guard what is yours, including your reputation and asks you to be careful. The Fool card comes to tell you to look before you leap and while it is time for an adventure there are risks involved so wait for a little more time to go off on spins. Do consider your options carefully and only when you are sure to take that leap of faith. The Angel card is the Queen of Water that tells you that relationships will develop to new levels. Trust your intuition and ensure that you care for yourself as you do for others. The affirmations are: I release criticism. I only give out that which I wish to receive in return. My love, acceptance of others are mirrored to me in every moment.