Tarot- On the cards

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





For many of you born under this sign, two things will be made prominent in the week ahead- work and relationships. They can be independent or interdependent. So when it comes to work and ambitions you will also have to keep in mind how you deal with all those you interact with and also keep a tight reign over words used, actions performed because this will impact how things will turn in terms of the longevity of the association. The Eight of Wands is indicative of the numerous things you would like to do and take it to greater heights but if you try to do it all then you will only burn out. The Angel card is the Two of Earth which tells you that there is too much going on. Just confirms what the card from the Tarot deck also says. The affirmations are: I now go beyond other people’s fears and limitations. It is my mind that creates my experiences and I am unlimited in my own ability to create the goal in my life.





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





You could be in a very charitable frame of mind as you reach out to those who need help- could be monetary or otherwise and this quality is admirable but only if done quietly. Giving is honourable but not if the ego is attached to it. The Six of Pentacles shows that you feel the abundance and that you need to share it in whatever way possible. However, there needs to be a balance in how you do it- don’t allow yourself to be taken in by sob stories and other con jobs. The Angel card for you is the Five of Fire which tells you to understand your goals that could be in competition with one another- do not get bogged down by conflicts and annoying details of interactions and collaborations. The affirmations are: life is simple and easy. All that I need to know at any given moment is revealed to me. I trust myself and life.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

You have firmly in your hand your intense desire to win and conquer- this is regard to work and ambitions. The Ace of Wands shows this fire within you to achieve and success is yours if you feel it with passion and enthusiasm and without doubts that you will surely succeed. The Ace is also indicative of the way you handle things with a surety that you know what you are doing and you will not stop till you get to where you want to be. It also helps that you are focusing on one big thing and not many because that is what is also giving you focus and a goal. The Queen of Wands shows the presence of strong women and also emotional ones. The Angel card that comes for you is the Seven of Air that tells you that plans that you are making will need some revision. The affirmations are: I am deeply fulfilled by all that I do. Each moment of the day is special to me.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

The Four of Pentacles brings to you the ways you deal with money- sometimes secretive sometimes conservative and sometimes careless and carefree. All of which need to be examined so that you get optimum value for what spend and work with. You could be thinking of investing in travel, property and other material things which you will also need to think about before you take the plunge. Money is not scarce so that is not the issue- it is how you deal with it and how you choose to spend it. The Five of Cups that come along with this card shows an element of being and feeling alone and not being helped by people around you. The Angel card for you is the Ace of Water which tells you that a relationship will resurface and there are chances of getting a new home. The affirmations are: My future is glorious. I now live in limitless love, light and joy. All is well in my world.





LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

The emphasis right now is on relationships — of those you have and those around you. The Lovers card shows renewed warmth and romance in what could be new associations and old ones too. In does not have to be one of great intensity, but there will be more interactions and spending time together in a somewhat harmonious manner. This could also mean that there could be new entrants to your circle – either through marriage or through some visitors you may or not have expected. The Nine of Swords shows some overthinking, sleepless nights and disturbed patterns that make you feel hemmed in and perhaps tired and drained. The Angel card that comes for you is the Ten of Earth that shows a happy family life and financial security. It also tells you to find magic in the little things in life. The affirmations are: I have the perfect living space. I see myself living in a wonderful place.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)

Being dominated by strong male energies seems to be the trend for you this week. The King of Swords shows the presence of strong males who have clarity of purpose and are leaders in their own right. These are people or a person who will tell you what is to be done and what is not. You will tend to follow even if you have a strong personality of your own. Right now, you feel you would much rather fall in line than try and set out on your own course. It is not such a bad thing as it leaves you with a lot of time to fulfill your other plans and course of action. The Three of Wands shows how you are looking at places beyond where you are. The Angel card for you is the Ten of Air that indicates the end of a difficult situation. But do embrace the change and hope for things to fall in line. The affirmations for you are: I accept my uniqueness. There is no competition and no comparison, for we are all different and meant to be that way.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

The week is about getting clarity on how to move forward. The Knight of Pentacles shows the movement of youngsters who will go far with work and ambitions on their minds. It also has to do with earning good money for a financially secure life. The Knight also represents youth power which you will experience and understand as you go along. There is success ahead for such people and travel is literally on the cards. The Ace of Swords shows you in a good space mentally where you will have the clarity when you did not have it all these days. The Angel card for you is The Hermit which corresponds to Archangel Raziel who asks you to spend time in quiet meditation. The affirmations for you are: I love my body. I create peacefulness in my mind and my body reflects this peacefulness as perfect health.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

If there are youngsters around you then you would find yourself spending time with them getting involved with their work, progress and other aspects of their life. The Page of Pentacles shows that primarily the young ones are very involved and preoccupied with their work and earning capacity. It is about doing well financially and making their careers rewarding enough for them. If the money is not good, they could very well lose interest in their current occupation the Page of Pentacles shows all this and more. Their minds and drive will work well to see how best they can utilise their time to do as many things as they can to progress in the ladder of success. The Angel card for you is Ego corresponding to Archangel Jophiel who tells you to watch out for a false sense of entrapment and being overly focused on material things. The affirmations are: I let go of all expectations. I flow freely and lovingly with life. I know that only good awaits me at every turn.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)

Know that the right things are happening to you right now. The Justice card indicates that even if you feel any other way then this is telling you that everything is exactly how it should be. There are no mistakes. Karmically things are going on as per the actions done before and this is the right time for you to understand the balance of it all. The Justice card indicates that which is good for you only will happen and you need to make peace with it. Whether it is work, love or friendship or family everything is as it should be. The more peaceful you are with all of it the happier and lighter you will feel. The Angel card for you is the Queen of Earth which tells you to make time for those around you and take a sensible approach. The affirmations are: I am in the process of positive change. I am unfolding in fulfilling ways. I now express health, happiness, prosperity and peace of mind.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)

You seem to be in a mood for dealing with difficult people, countering competition and hostility and also ensuring that you will use force if needed. The Five of Swords shows this state of mind where you feel you are hard-pressed to respond with toughness. You probably are right about that but there is no harm in dealing with people around you with firmness but in a kinder manner. The Chariot shows that deep down you are indeed a fair and not a very judgemental person so reason will prevail over decisions and actions. The Angel card for you is The Magician corresponding to Archangel Raziel, who tells you that you are ready and have the resources and the abilities to manifest all that you want. The affirmations are: Divine wisdom guides me. I am guided throughout this day in making the right choices. Divine intelligence guides me in the realisation of my goals.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)

The Page of Wands shows youthful spirits and countenance that will make you energetic and active enough to go after what you wish for. This also involves the youngsters in your life and all that they do. Their work, dreams and desires will also be something you will cheer on and be on their side as they go about getting what they want. This card also indicates travel of some sort and this will also be somewhat related to your work situation. The Death card shows the transformation from a life you know to one that will emerge. The Angel card for you is The Lovers corresponding to Archangel Raphael, who protects your good relationships and also asks you to carefully weigh in your decisions. There is also good health indicated. The affirmations are: I deserve the best. And I accept the best. I am mentally equipped to enjoy a prosperous and loving life.



