Tarot on the cards

Chennai :

20 MARCH – 20 APRIL





The appearance of The Sun card signifies a lot of adulation and attention either for you or for those who are the youngsters in your family or within your immediate circle. This also shows the start of new things and the right assurance that you are on the proper track. The Sun is also a card that brings with it light and lightness of being which you are likely to experience through the course of the week. So whatever happens do not let anything get your down because this is a card of renewal light and warmth. Work things around in such a way that you can work around them. The Sun also gives you strength and simple pleasures in your life. The Seven of Swords shows a tendency to move away from things which is why you need to stay your ground and work things out. The Angel card that comes is The Moon which corresponds to Archangel Haniel who will provide you psychic insights and show you the things behind the events behind the scenes images so to say. This is a good time to release fears that hold you back. The affirmation is: I am willing to change, I am willing to release old negative beliefs.





20 APRIL – 21 MAY





The Hanged Man actually has a good view but not from an earthly perspective but from a more metaphysical standpoint. He appears upside down telling you that you need to look for things and solutions that are out of the box. Conventional regular manner of dealing with things won’t do here so look at things in a wider sense and then go for it. Here the important thing is to examine the beliefs and to do this you need to have a perspective that is inclusive of everything. Also, examine if what you believe in are actually superstitions that actually need not be true at all. The Angel card that comes for you is the three of water that tells you that you can look forward to a celebration – wedding, birth announcement, etc. This is a time where you also need to have some fun. The affirmations for you are: I am safe in the Universe and all life loves and supports me. I breathe in the fullness and richness of life. I observe with joy as life abundantly supports me and supplies me with more good.





21 MAY – 21 JUNE





The Six of Wands indicates that when you are a team player despite maybe being the head or the leader there is success in what you plan to achieve. You will succeed in getting the various factors involved to join forces and make things happen. You will also be effectively mobilising all things at your disposal to get what you want. And you will also receive support from others without any issues. However, teamwork is the key even as you take on leadership and responsibility. Therefore it is important to set worthwhile goals and desires as you are also taking others with you on this. The Angel card that comes is the Knight of Air that tells you events occur with great speed so take some time to carefully review your options. The affirmations for you are: the past is over. This is a new day, one that I have never lived before. I stay in the now and enjoy each and every moment.





21 JUNE – 23 JULY





The King of Wands indicates leadership and also some masculine qualities. Right now, courage, passion and strength are needed to do all that you do. The King represents mastery over your desires and ambitions because the fire is very strong and fiery so you will need to be very strong to deal with it effectively with skill and without apprehension. You will be faced with challenges and temptations, but you will have to exercises self-determination to be able to work with it all. Also, examine the motives that determine your actions and the goals must be truly yours so that you can mobilize your greatest powers. The Angel Card is the Eight of Earth, which tells you that skilled workers will be rewarded. The affirmations for you are: all my relationships are harmonious. When we create harmony in our minds and hearts, we will find it in our lives. The inner creates the outer always.





23 JULY – 23 AUGUST





The Eight of Wands indicates movements and simultaneous interests and goals as well as developments. However, there is also the possibility that one will achieve a lot but lose sight of oneself in the process. It could also be that one is so fully engrossed in one’s tasks that a lot more than being able to handle is taken up leading up to stress and high pressure. The Wand also shows vital energies- drives and goals that represent high energies. So therefore it is important to ensure that energy flows uninterrupted and vibrates higher within yourself and with others. Take up things one by one so that you can give your best to each of your goals. The Angel Card is the Knight of Earth that tells you to buckle down and get things done. The affirmations for you are: I let go of all expectations. I flow freely and lovingly with life. I love myself. I know that only good awaits me at every turn.





23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER





The Queen of Swords shows that you are indeed like one where there is dignity strength and a lot of feminine attributes. This is also the time that you are developing a majestic mastery over forces that come your way. All your skills as a human being with new ideas, good imagination and a love of fairness are needed. You often ask yourself what is important in life? What do I want to live for? This Queen which is a mirror of you shows an ideal – a way of working things out for yourself and those around you. However, a lot depends on your decisions and behaviour – make sure your point of view is thought through and then stand by it. Relax and let your talent unfold itself. The Angel card is Queen of Air, which tells you to make decisions in an objective manner. The affirmations for you are: I listen with love to my body’s messages. My body always works towards optimum health. My body wants to be whole and healthy.





23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER





The Ace of Swords indicates the gift of life. It also shows your power of vitality and growth. And with these, you will undergo constant change and yet remain true to your essence like a flowing river. You will aspire to achieve lofty heights and shine for the world to see all the while retaining your core essence. The card also indicates instincts, action power success adventure and everything that drives adrenalin. The card also tells you to show who you truly are and what matters to you. The Wheel of Fortune shows that happiness needs to be found and recognized. You must learn from opportunities and find fulfilment in what comes your way. The Angel card is four of earth that tells you not to be too frivolous with money. The affirmations for you are: I deserve the best and I accept the best now. I am mutually and emotionally equipped to enjoy a prosperous and loving life.





23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER





The Three of Swords shows how the heart and the mind meet and try to work things out in the best possible manner. This card is also one where there are threesomes involved- in marriages, partnerships and other relationships that previously where there were two, now involve the third person. How this will pan out is the battle between the mind and the heart. The heart will tell you one thing and you need the head to think about it to see whether you are on the right track. The Three of Swords is also a card where probably you are likely to think with the head so that you can feel you are thinking with logic and precision and that cannot go wrong. The Angel Card is the Knight of Water which indicates some kind of falling in love and here is where you will need to balance emotions. The affirmations for you are: I trust the process of life. There is a rhythm and flow to life. and I am part of it. Life brings to me only good and positive experiences.





22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER





The Three of Pentacles shows works in progress and in the planning stage. Various aspects of work, profession and vocation are to be seen and working with plans and materials is indicated. There is teamwork involved and you find that there are many things to prepare before the actual work begins. You could say this is a preparatory stage. This card also indicates that you will need to work on your finances and fortunes to ensure that the plans you are making will materialize as per your wishes. You could enlist the help of experts in building renovation and design to work out proper plans and equipment that will bring everything together in a nice way. The Angel card that comes up is Renewal, corresponding to Archangel Jeremiel who tells you to review and evaluate. The affirmations for you are: Divine Wisdom guides me. I am guided throughout the day in making the right choices.





22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY





The King of Cups shows dignity strength and some masculine attributes that make you a figure of respect and awe. You are in charge of things and change and you will make your presence felt wherever you go. This card represents an ideal of The Six of Pentacles is about to give and take dealing with needs with money and skills. So if talents are put to optimal use then those who possess them and those who benefit from them have equal advantages. It is also about charity and welfare, but also much more than the words convey. When you put your money into promoting talents, for instance, it does overall good for everyone concerned rather than just handing over money. That way necessities and neediness can be transformed into creative and genuinely productive activities. The Angel card for you is the King of Earth, who tells you of a successful time and that you should confidently accept opportunities you are being offered. The affirmations for you are: I love my body. I create peacefulness in my mind and my body reflects this peacefulness as perfect health. The perfect mastery over things and particularly feelings as the cup is synonymous with water therefore emotions, moods, feelings etc. You must also realize that when you are at the top there will be people who will bother you, but it won’t be worth your time paying attention to all of that. The Angel card for you is the King of Water who tells you to open your heart and mind to those around you and take trustworthy advice from those you trust. The affirmations are: I am in the process of positive change. I am unfolding in fulfilling ways only good can come to me. I now express health, happiness prosperity and peace of mind.





18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH





The Knight of Swords indicates individuality, strength and a masterful way of dealing with people, especially the competition. You are determined, with a great deal of curiosity and an extremely clear way of thinking things through. You have no hesitation in moving forward going about your business and work and you do so with a mind that is sharp and will cut through anything you think is fake or false. You don’t hide behind conventional dos and don’ts to get things done. The Angel card for you is the Queen of Fire where you can stretch your wings and fly. The affirmations for you are: I accept my uniqueness. There is no competition and no comparison for we are all different and meant to be that way. I am special and wonderful. I love myself.