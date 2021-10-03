Tarot - On the Cards

Chennai :

20 MARCH – 20 APRIL - (ARIES)





Those born under this sign have drawn The Sun card which means that the days ahead will be filled with a lot of happiness and success in small ways about the things you do. Your children if there are any or at best those who are the young ones in the family and in your immediate circles will be doing well and you can take a lot of pride and joy in their happiness. If you are thinking of starting any new ventures this is the time to take it to the next level. There is also the possibility that you could check the vitamin d level so that if there is a deficiency more exposure to the sun is required or have some supplements if needed. The Angel card drawn shows that there is a resurgence of a relationship. The affirmations that will work for you are: I release all fears and doubts, I accept myself and create peace in my mind and heart, I now choose to free myself from all destructive fears and doubts, I am loved and I am safe.





20 APRIL – 21 MAY - (TAURUS)





It could be time for tough decisions and to be strong and clear about what you want and how you would like to achieve it. The Queen of Swords shows the strength of mind, purpose and good leadership qualities that will help all those around you to also make good decisions about life in general. The Queen is someone who will not pander to victim mentality or any kind of self-pity. This can apply to you if you like this or need to be like this. Take your time, but ensure that you are clear-headed when it comes to how people treat you. Unity is the Angel card that comes for those born under this sign that says seek out mentors and let go of traditional viewpoints. The affirmations needed for you are: Life is simple and easy; all that I need to know at any given moment is revealed to me. I trust myself and I trust life.





21 MAY – 21 JUNE - (GEMINI)





The Five of Wands brings to the fore that you could be at loggerheads with your own thoughts and ambitions and desires. There is a conflict going on within where you don’t know what you should pursue. You could also be facing hostility from those around you especially when it comes to work and work situations. You could be facing a lot of competition and a clash of interests and opinions that will counter everything you say and do. Clearly, this is a time to rein in the strong reactions and respond with a calm mind. It is also something where you must understand that the change is not outside but from within so look at what you are attracting. The Angel card, The Chariot shows that you have the support of Archangel Metatron. The affirmations for you are that: Life supports me; life created me to be fulfilled, and life is always there at every turn. I am safe.





21 JUNE – 23 JULY - (CANCER)





You have drawn The World card, which is a card of success and life coming a full circle. If you have had tough times, then now things will begin to look up step by step. Don’t be in a hurry to see good results because anything that happens in a hurry will not last. Everything that you have wanted and want to see fulfilled is now happening in many ways in your personal as well as your professional life. You find yourself in a better space in your head and find that along with your acceptance of things life also turns out in the way you think it should be. This card is also a reminder that if there are good times then there will be some low ones. The Angel card that comes is the page of water which indicates intuition, artistic bent of mind. The affirmations that you need are: It is safe to look within. As I move through the layers of other people’s opinions and beliefs, I see within myself a magnificent being.





23 JULY – 23 AUGUST - (LEO)





Changes are in the air for most Leos. And these changes could be a bit disruptive, but do not be alarmed. These are needed to get to the next phase in life so while it may feel that things are changing, understand that these are exactly what is needed now. The Tower is a transformative card that signifies the breaking down of the old to bring in the new. And this could be anything- from your personal relationships to home to work and to your own inner self. The Tower comes when it is important to shed all that does not serve you to be able to usher in things that you are meant to be having and living with. The Angel card for you is Justice, which is supported by Archangel Raguel, who helps you make fair and just decisions. The affirmations are: My home is my haven. I bless my home with love, I put love in every corner and my home lovingly responds with warmth and comfort.





23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER - (VIRGO)





The Three of Swords shows right now a clarity of purpose and very sharp thinking on your part. You are somewhat thinking with your head instead of emotionally which will be to your advantage in the days to come. Be smart about your choices and decisions and ensure that you don’t do it when you are angry, upset or feeling low. Clear your head whenever you face challenges and then move ahead. This card however also indicates the third angle in relationships which tells you that sometimes three is indeed a crowd. You could also be sharp-tongued with those around you so if you don’t want to wound sentiments watch your words. The Five of Fire is the Angel card drawn which shows you the way to some competing goals. The affirmations you need to do are: I am deeply fulfilled by all that I do. Each moment of the day is special to me as I follow my higher instincts and I listen to my heart. I am at peace with my world.’





23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER - (LIBRA)





The King of Pentacles indicates the copious flow of money and support from those who have great interest in your work. You have the blessings of the male energies to help in professional and financial endeavours. Go boldly forward and do things with confidence. There could also be a sudden rush of unexpected money coming in from ancestral sources. The King is also someone who will provide mentorship when you need it. The Angel card is the Knight of Fire, which indicates passion, adventure being self-assured and also restless. There could be a sudden event that will need immediate attention where time is of great essence. Also in general think things through carefully before you act on them. The affirmations you need to do are: Every thought I think is creating my future. The Universe supports every thought I choose to think and believe.





23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER - (SCORPIO)





This is a good week for those born under this sign as the card drawn from the tarot deck is the Wheel of Fortune, where good times are upon you after some challenging times. What is down has to go up and what is up will come down but right now it feels like all the things you want to see in your life are coming about in a nice way as you prepare to look forward to many good things. The Wheel of Fortune brings hope optimism and a sense of achievement as many things look brighter and you can see the result of a lot of hard work and wished for desires coming to life. The good part is that the Angel card is also The Wheel which is governed by Archangel Michael. It is a time of positive change and a situation moves forward. Also, that fortune is on your side. The affirmations for you are: I trust my inner wisdom. I go about my daily affairs and I listen to my own guidance. My intuition is always on my side. I trust it to be there at all times. I am safe.





22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER - (SAGITTARIUS)





Time for changes – and big ones at that. The Death card changes many things about your life and brings you to the edge of the precipice only to take you to greater heights and better directions. This is necessary for you to move out of your comfort zone and do what you have to — to fully realise and understand your true potential. The Death card is also something that will make you understand the dynamics of relationships, events and the quality of life that you have and will need to experience. It could be stressful, tense but in the end, it will be worth for the fulfillment that you will get. Don’t expect it to be easy on you but the end product will show in retrospect how essential this was. The Angel card that is Two of Fire tells you that you have come into your own. The affirmations for you are: There is no blame. I release the need to blame anyone including myself.





22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY - (CAPRICORN)





The Three of Pentacles is an indication that you could be contemplating renovating or building or buying a new property that will enhance your assets. It shows the work that is in progress as you work with others who will support your wishes to buy or sell so that you can acquire new homes. The Three of Pentacles is also a time for preparation and building of your life for yourself and family. As a card, this also signifies the past, present and future in terms of opportunities. It draws attention to teamwork when it comes to developing or growing work. This could be happening right now to you. The Angel card which is the Nine of Water tells you that your wishes will come true. And you can let your concerns fade as you also anticipate the entry of the love of your life. The affirmations for you are: Life is simple and easy. All I need to know is revealed to me.





20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY - (AQUARIUS)





You could be at loggerheads with the interests and talents you have- the Five of Wands is an indication that you will want to do everything and that too with a fierce sense of competitiveness. This can be draining and stressful so you might want to alter that mindset and take one thing at a time and do that before you try and multitask. This is also a card of hostility and paranoia when it comes to people’s opinions and inputs. For all you know they could mean well and not something to stall your progress or train of thoughts and ideas. In a hostile environment, there is not much you will gain so it would be better to stay calm. The Angel Card is the Seven of Air, where some of your plans could undergo some revision and a rethink. The affirmations for you are: I now go beyond other people’s fears and limitations. It is my mind that creates my experience.





18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH - (PISCES)





The frame of mind you are in right now is one of competitiveness and getting ahead before others. You see yourself as a leader. This can be counterproductive for teamwork and camaraderie when it comes to work. The Five of Swords shows that your mind tells you to be competitive is the only way to win and conquer. So there could be a tendency to speak sharp words that could hurt and cut through friendships. The Angel card is Six of Water which indicates that you could be thinking of the past. You might also be romanticizing the past so that you don’t have to deal with the sharpness of the days gone by. The affirmations for you are: It is only a thought. And a thought can be changed. I am not limited by any past thinking. I choose my thoughts with care.