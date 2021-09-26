Tarot - On the cards

Chennai :





The Hermit card does not limit itself as a symbol for isolation or feeling alone- this card teaches far more of things important where this is the one who also deals with issues when the time is ripe. It is also a sign that no matter what you are protected and guided and will be the light that shows you the way. Sometimes that card tells you to withdraw from chaos and things that do not serve your highest good and also to remain calm and make steady efforts to throw out unimportant things and concentrate on what is really important. At a more materialistic level, you will be in a position to pay off debts – if any and that will make you feel good. Also when it comes to the present go for solutions that bring long-lasting results and don’t put things off for the next day. The Temperance card shows that finding the right measure and aiming for the greatest goals in life. The idea is also to understand the contradictions of life. The Two of Pentacles is also a card of coming to terms with contradictions.





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





When the Five of Wands comes then you are in the midst of a game, possibly a cosmic one, there is the competition you have to deal with and there is also a trial of strength. This card also forms the fire element and our will in its development and progress. There are interests and inclinations between people that you also have to deal with. It also shows that in your relationships and professional life there are new avenues waiting to be played out. Also, examine your own acts of will or strength that try to force things because that could lead to you to things that are no longer needed or even time for. The Two of Wands shows being independent and acting on one’s own initiative and creating your own standards or view of the world. You are your own boss and could also be a victim of one’s own fantasies and ideals which may not be too productive. This card also shows basic energies important impulsive that either complements each other or work against each other.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





You could be feeling very tied up and claustrophobic and finding that there does not seem a way out of your frustration. The Eight of Swords shows restriction, blocks to your plans and an inability to see the situation clearly and this can be because you yourself have turned blind to possibilities and also because of a lot of overthinking. You only have to understand that solutions are right there, but you will need to be willing to see things clearly and without prejudice. So at such a time gather your strength which you do have and give yourself options. Then you will experience freedom and relief. When you do this, you will be rewarded and you can celebrate this aspect as the World card is indicating. The world is indeed opening up for you and there are new opportunities. If there are any home-related projects, you can look at them comfortably.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





When the Tower card comes then it is telling you that you need to break things down and find a breakthrough. There could be sudden endings that may seem senseless or unnecessary and it will make you feel that you are so not in control of anything. And in this lies the lesson that nothing is truly in your control except your own responses or reactions. If there are tensions you are holding within yourself then let it go. There could be big changes in your carefully laid out plans and a relationship you thought was stable need not be so. There could also be changes in management or working practices but it is important to remember that these are essential to your growth and development. The Ten of Wands shows a lot of tempers flying and also that there is too much going on. So try to put down some of your burdens and focus on what you can do rather than what you cannot all at once.





LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





There will be a decision that will go in your favour which is what the Justice card is saying. Also, it could be a situation that is being resolved ending a period of uncertainty. This card often shows the resolution of legal issues if there are any – but in general, it shows that there is a balance and harmony that are being restored. Of course, it follows that success is also there. You will also find more time to spend with loved ones and enjoy a better work/ life balance. You will also find to follow your spiritual interests while still earning a regular income and it is something you will find that you can balance both these needs admirably. This card could also point out some kind of injustice or something that will trouble you but keep the faith and seek those who understand your position. The Nine of Cups shows that whatever you focus your energies on success will follow for sure.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





When the Chariot card comes then you need to move forward with great confidence and with a sense of right and literally dharma. It is also time to take charge and move and this could be a physical journey or great progress at work, relationships and projects. Right now, travel could be something you will undertake and you could also be welcoming visitors who will brighten up your routine and thinking. There are indications of great leaps forward and you are on the path of success as well as financial rewards. While that is good the Two of Swords shows you being in a state of indecision and procrastination. And you feel you are unable to progress but understand that there is always a way forward. Also, the card tells you that there is no reason to feel powerless. You have a sharp mind and all you need to do is to decide and forge ahead in all aspects of your life. The Nine of Swords shows you suffer from insomnia.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





The Lovers card tells you to make your decision – and there is amazing potential for lasting love or rewards of some kind, but you will need to make a mature choice that takes into long term rather than short term benefits. Consider your future rather than old attitudes that do not really serve. You will also need to decide where you are going to live and with who for your happiness. When it comes to money and career consider your options carefully as also that you are one with yourself and the Universe. Self-compassion will keep the love flowing. Meanwhile, the Devil card shows that there could be control issues where being in a relationship or commitment could make you feel enslaved. This is your perception born from obligation guild or fear. You can choose to walk away too.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)





Look before you leap is the message given by the Fool card- it is time for adventures but there is also a risk in that. So consider your options carefully before you jet off to some place without proper protocols in place. Only when you are sure to take that leap of faith to go where you have decided to. This card also shows young people leaving the home but also could indicate plenty of visitors and a sociable time. Some of these could also be those who help you with new projects. The card also tells you that great new opportunities await you so take it when it shows up. The Nine of Pentacles show you in a position of power and leadership and also a time of great financial security when you can afford to enjoy luxuries and appreciate the good things in your life. You can also pat yourself on the back because you have worked hard for all this. However, watch out for domestic issues so you could find it difficult to organize finances work and home.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)





The Ace of Wands shows great beginnings in new work and relationships. This also indicates a time for travel to be creative and inspired. There is success assured as you take your ambitions firmly by the hand and tell yourself that you will do it and do it well. However, you could feel a temporary lack of support or rather the kind of support you thought you would get. However, nothing that you will not be able to deal with. Just ensure you remain calm and confident of what you are doing. Another Ace card — that of Sword comes to reassure you of victory and those decisions will go in your favor. This will clear the way to your success. You also possess at this time great clarity about where and how you will reach to be able to fulfill your goals and dreams. The card also shows good strategising and intelligent thinking. With all this be careful that you do not misjudge situations.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)





The Seven of Swords is often a warning to guard your things, thoughts and ideas and asks you to be careful who you trust at this point in time. This card is also one that indicates trying to run away with your thoughts and also being a bit stealthy in your dealings with others for reasons best known to you. This card is also indicative of pressure and opposition and being forced to play by the rules of others and their games. You don’t have to participate in all this as you can work on your own strategies. The Ace of Cups shows that love is in the air and you could be finding love or a new passion. This also indicates the beginning of a productive happy time. It also shows a time for fertility and creativity. However, this card could also indicate temporary unhappiness delays and some sort of creative blocks.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)





It seems to be time for relaxation and freedom from the usual pressures- and a great sign of change of scene and homes. You could also feel the need to escape from reality for a while, but you could be stalled by temporary setbacks and delays especially when it comes to travel. The Four of Wands also indicates a happy and harmonious home environment. The Page of Swords indicates small challenges news and perhaps some legal issues. This is thus a time to double-check paperwork and read the fine print in any important document- especially contracts. This card is also indicative of youngsters who forge ahead with their work and ideas. You will be supportive of all this because you will be involved in their endeavours as part of a support brigade. The King of Sword shows that a lot of issues you are dealing with are solved or will be solved soon.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH)





The Knight of Sword shows that you may have to prepare for a conflict ahead – but it is not as bad as it sounds because the challenges will be clear and direct and there are not likely to be any hidden agendas. As a person, this Knight is a strong political ally but not necessarily a friend. There could be a lot of drama surrounding this person because of inflated egos so watch your own reactions while dealing with such a person. The Strength card tells you to be patient and have plenty of courage. There is tension ahead and you will have to keep strong-minded individuals or your own feelings in check. Hold your space, be patient and you will succeed very well. This card is also about balancing the feminine and masculine energies.









ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)