Tarot - On the Cards

Chennai :

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





If you are thinking of building something new, renovating your home or office, or are planning to buy property the time seems about right to go ahead. It is a good time to renovate, declutter and throw out things that you have not used in the last few years. This is also a time to display to the world your creative talents because all the work you do will not go unnoticed. On the flip side while you have all these plans you could feel the lack of support and money to do all that you want to do - well, cut your coat according to the length of the cloth. That said the Queen of Pentacles suggests that there is a success, security, and the generosity of people around you who will help you with your ideas and an organized manner of doing things will go a long way.





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





For many Taureans, it is a time for relaxation and freedom from all the usual pressures. There is also a chance for a change of scene from either holiday or to a new home or abode where you will be away from the routine and the mundane. These are also great times for family get together and other kinds of celebrations which make things livelier and joyful. The other side of the picture could be that the Four of Wands could show the need to escape for a while and all travel plans are put on hold. The Three of Swords shows some kind of loss, sadness, or threesomes in relationships that you may have considered exclusive. If this is indeed the case, then let the others know how you feel and where you stand in this setup.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





The Six of Pentacles shows your generous side as you help others and others also tend to go out of their way to help you. You give gifts and other things with genuinity and kindness and the beneficiaries respond by making your life filled with little surprises and joyful moments. You also tend to see the positive side of life however you must deal with the money secrets you tend to have by avoiding debt and obligations – especially when it comes to lending money indiscriminately. Because money owed may not come back to you. The ace of wands indicates great beginnings new work and relationships and also a time for travel and being creative and inspired.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





The Nine of Cups is like hitting the jackpot as it is like a wish card where all that you aspire and want are more or less within your reach. You can very easily make your dreams come true. It is like having all the boxes in your life ticked as you rest easy with all that you have to make and build for yourself. Whatever you focus on at this point in time success will follow and hopefully, you will share it too with others. This card could also indicate a certain level of self-centeredness and you could feel that you need to help yourself as you see others so busy feathering their own nests. The Ten of Pentacles shows material comfort and relationships built on solid foundations.





LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





For many Leos, there is some good news regarding money and new directions and projects, and many other good things. The money could come as gifts – small sums of cash or great job opportunities and collaborations. Of course, you do need to watch out for those empty offers or worse, no offer at all pretending to be something of interest. If you are not an organized person then you will need to get organized in the best possible manner to be able to welcome these new things entering your life. The Page of Wands indicates opportunities coming your way and you are being told not to get caught with the smooth-talking types who are all fluff and have no substance.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





It is time to break down and break through! The Tower shows sudden endings that could feel senseless and unnecessary, but it will show you that none is in control of what happens. The change illuminates some hidden tension holding together some aspect of your life. So just let it go. This card could indicate headaches that take the joy out of even normal regular life. It also shows you that a relationship you thought was stable is not really so and probably could not stand the pressure it was under. The Knight of Sword shows conflicts ahead. The challenges are clear and there are no hidden agendas and you could be feeling the presence of a strong person who could be a political ally but not necessarily a friend.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





The Ace of Cups indicates the entry of love and attention and some new passion; it is also the beginning of a productive happy time where you will see success and emotional balance far easier to achieve and handle than before. The Ace is also a card that keeps all your feelings from falling into an abyss, so you are able to handle things rather well. There could however be temporary creative blocks but nothing you cannot handle. The Nine of Pentacles shows financial security and time to enjoy some luxuries and appreciation of your lifestyle. Do congratulate yourself for all your successes.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)





The appearance of the King of Wands shows happiness and understanding as the bond between your family and friends grows stronger. The King is the kind of person who is strong has charisma and shares his feelings openly. Could be a mentor or you are like this at a time like this. Sometimes such people can be self-obsessed and unwilling to compromise – if this happens deal with it calmly and without judging. The Temperance card says it is time to reconcile – if you have issues with some people now is the time to make amends in ways you know best. This is a time to heal past issues and also to pay attention to career and money matters. Stay grounded while others react and set boundaries with people or you will find them invading your space needlessly.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)





Be patient, have courage is what the strength card is saying to you for this week. There is tension around you and you will have to keep strong-minded individuals and your own urges in control or in check. Hold your space, be patient and you should be able to succeed. This card also tells you to balance out the masculine and feminine qualities. You could find your beliefs being tested. Also avoiding facing an opponent, hiding from challenges could be counterproductive so it is time to step up and deal with things upfront. The Queen of Cups shows it is a time for giving and receiving love. You could be having issues with mother figures and this kind of person could be speaking hurtful words.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)





You could be facing loss or a situation that has ended rather badly. It is not because of you or anything of your making but it is there and you tend to isolate yourself thinking of all those good times and memories. This won’t do because it does not serve any purpose in the present so it is best if you look around and see the other good things that are there – people who try very hard to make your life easier and bring the spring back into your step. You are approaching the end of a bleak time and look ahead with confidence. The Death card tells you to let go and accept the transformation and change that is coming. There are new beginnings and opportunities awaiting.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)





The King of Cups shows emotional understanding and stability. There is also plenty of creativity flowing through at this moment and family issues are also in a favourable situation. As a partner, this King is the ideal romantic one and a protector and if you have someone like this in your life then good. However, this card also shows suppressing emotions, control issues, and creative blocks. The person who represents the kind could be a domineering and stubborn person too. It’s either you like that or someone like that in your life. When the Knight of Wands shows up then it means energy and ideas speeding up.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH)





There could be restrictions, blocks, impediments to your plans and wishes, and you, unfortunately, will not be able to see the situation clearly and with precision. This could be because of overthinking and filling your head with too many thoughts that are counterproductive. Gather your strength and give yourself good options so that you can be free of this stress and tension. The Sun card promises vitality and success and there is happiness protection indicated. You are approaching a carefree time when old worries will disappear, and children and friends gather bringing warmth and fun into the home.