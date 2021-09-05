Tarot - On the Cards

Chennai :

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





You could be going through sleepless nights, fears, emotional as well as financial pressures. It will be well if you deal with all this head-on by seeking help, seeing things for the way they are, and also look for proper advice. If you are working in a toxic environment, then try moving away for a while till you feel you can cope with all these demands and pressures. There is also a lot of overthinking going on and this needs to be addressed as well. Go with the flow instead of trying to swim against the tide. The Eight of Pentacles shows that you will make efforts and you will also make your own fortunes thanks to all the hard work and dedication. This could also be a good time to learn a skill or develop an interest in the business.





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





Right now you could be giving more than you are getting – whether it is financial, help or appreciation. It could also refer to a work situation where you could be doing all the hard work and very little appreciation. That said this is not something that will be there for long as what you give does come back and if you give with pure intent then that is what you will soon see in your life. You could also be feeling charitable and expansive when it comes to helping and sometimes this could be something you secretly enjoy doing. However, everything has to be in moderation because you need to be able to do both - giving and receiving. The Seven of Swords warns against double-dealings by others and people going behind your back.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





The Queen of Cups shows a certain amount of emotional turbulence you are going through right now. You struggle to keep your emotions under control but barely manage to do so. However, you are also a strong person who can manage all that and more and you retain your position as a strong leader who indicates a successful business person who can also be like a guide and mentor. This could be you or someone like this who impacts your life in many ways. Death is a card that is usually transformative and challenging and also rewarding in the end. You can expect big changes to come into your life and you will find it unsettling at first but as you go along you will find that this is for the best.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





The Knight of Pentacles represents a sound plan for money-spinning and perseverance with slow-moving affairs or difficult people. This also shows new projects, new people arriving into your life and also a lot of financial rewards because of youngsters driving the business and work forward. The Temperance card augurs well for balance and harmony but also cautions you to take things easy and not let your feelings and emotions get the better of you. As you juggle between the highs and the lows you could miss the light and ways for a better living that is right near you and behind you. Health-wise it shows that things are returning to a better place.





LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





The Sun card promises happiness fulfillment and success as perceived by the world. Do you also view yourself that way? Or that this is the measure for a successful life? This card talks about achieving ambitions and making money but also finding what makes you truly happy. Do not worry about the future because you need to seize the moment and go all out for what you want. This card is also about enjoying the youngsters in your life and their achievements and their goals and projects. There is also the possibility of additions to the family. The Six of Swords shows that you could be putting up with relationships- especially the one with spouses and partners.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





The appearance of two Kings in this week’s spread for Virgos suggests the presence of strong male energies and those kinds of people who impact your life in different ways. One is to do with mental strength, emotional support and the other is to do with fire and ambitions. The King of Cups represents lasting love and fidelity through all the good and bad times. This could also represent an old love and a new one and where the heart will choose. This is a person who is good with animals older people and is generous with time money and good causes. The Nine of Pentacles suggests the power of feminine energy through financial abundance. This also means that you could be on top of things when it comes to money power.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





The Seven of Cups shows that you could be harboring unrealistic expectations about people and life in general. This card also represents opportunities in a career or venture that really matters to you or an opportunity in your relationships. These will involve making choices that should be made with the heart rather than with the head. You could also be questioning a love commitment that is slowly coming or seems unreliable or something like that. In such a situation ask questions instead of worrying. It could be that you discover the fears are within your own mind because you doubt yourself.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)





Right now, you are someone with great clarity and sharpness when it comes to making decisions about almost all aspects of your life. This also indicates the third person whom you take into account when it comes to relationships. How you will decide about this aspect is something left to be seen. The Three of Swords also warns you to beware of someone who seems too good to be true. You should use your logic and head here if you are being emotionally pressured or manipulated. Learn to say no to unreasonable family friends and colleagues. The Eight of Swords is a card of restrictions placed on you by others or your own fears or negative opinions and ideas from the past. This has to be overcome with effort and determination. You could be feeling rather frustrated and tied down.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)





The Empress shows the presence of a strong woman who kind of dominates your life right now. She is beautiful and nurturing and someone to contend with. The Empress also indicates a leader who impacts the lives of those around her. This is also someone who keeps the family together and could be someone like a mother, a grandmother or the grand lady of the house in some form. Enjoy this because this is a tribe that is fast vanishing. The Three of Pentacles shows a lot of plans for the future and could include a new abode, or property that will be developed or renovated to suit new living conditions. So ensure that you set aside the required money for this purpose. It could happen rather suddenly too.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)





Looking at the Three cards drawn for those born under this sign it shows that this week could have a few challenges given the state of your mind. The Three of Wands suggests the longing for travel and to commence work or business overseas but all you seem to right now is only to think about it and keep the plans on. However, any plans creative or otherwise will soon be put into action and lead to an expansion of opportunities. People from further away and overseas will offer new outlets for your talents and you could soon do sudden travel too. The Five of Pentacles shows you could be thinking from a place of lack rather than what you already have.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)





If a person in your life, the Page of Wands of any age is constantly changing moods moving location seeking new activities and friends and moving on to the next best thing. This card also signifies the emergence of a new creative dream and being unwilling to commit to a particular path but going from one to an even better opportunity. The Page also shows that the young ones are pursuing their dreams and work is what they are looking at right now. The Two of Wands shows the desire to travel to places that are in your heart and also that work is keeping you grounded. This could change soon. It also shows that overseas ventures could be very fruitful.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH)





The Ten of Pentacles is a card of long-term happiness, security, and family joy. Whatever money or family worries you have right now will turn out well and it is also a good card to get if you are hoping to start a family or settle down or if you plan to work with animals or have pets. For those about to retire it can herald a move abroad or if younger a new business venture or work will show up. The Five of Swords however shows the propensity to be aggressive when it comes to getting things you want and will do anything to vanquish any competition or obstacles coming in your way.