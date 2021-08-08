Tarot - On the Cards

Chennai :

It is about rephrasing something where answers are obtained like for example - why is money flowing to me? The brain then starts searching for answers to this question! There’s no conflict for your brain to try and decode. So it is by asking questions that reality is formed and that is why they are called afformations.





THE WEEK AHEAD August 8-14





Here are 4 steps to do this: Step 1: Ask yourself what you want and be very specific. For afformations to work you need a good level of clarity. Step 2: Form a question that assumes what you want is already true. This is the key step to creating afformations that change your life: Ask yourself why the goal has been achieved Step 3: Give yourself to the question. The point of afformations does not lie in finding “the answer,” but in asking better questions. When you ask better questions, your mind automatically focuses on things you’ve probably never focused on before and the results will be amazing. Step 4: Take new actions based on new assumptions. The best time to take action is as soon as possible. Change your questions, change your results.





So some of the good questions can be:





Why does money flow so easily to me?

Why am I so successful?

Why do things always go in my favour?

Why am I so blessed to enjoy good health?

Why am I so popular? Why do only good things happen to me?





The sky is the limit. Ask questions and things begin to change with several options for you to work with.





ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





Are you feeling a sense of entrapment or negativity that has been self-inflicted? This could have happened through conflict, disagreements or impulsive behaviour where you could have involuntarily burdened yourself or others. The Five of Swords indicates pointless winning and the need to be right regardless of the outcome. This could come at a cost and can alienate you from people around you. It is therefore important to step back and take a look at the bigger picture and see if it is all worth it. Put everything in perspective and understand where your true priorities and truth lie. The Six of Wands however shows the arrival of positive news and you will see victory and be proud of your own achievements. Your work has paid off.





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





The Justice card could indicate a time of deep contemplation as you look to solve a problem or challenge. It is important to understand that the actions you take, the words you speak and the thoughts you have will directly shape your reality. Justice is an energy card and also indicates the action reaction – the balance of positive or negative thoughts and actions. There is also the deep desire for things to be righted and you believe that justice will be delivered. The Eight of Wands indicates action, transition and positive news. Here is a creative force available to you that needs your personal resolve and attention with regard to opportunities. Now is the time to take action and set intentions.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





Your strength and powers of discernment are needed at this time so you may want to detach your inner emotions or fears from your given situation to make an objective decision. Look to all facts before making any judgments. The Queen of Swords shows that since you are in a position of power and leadership let all your actions and decisions be based on proper analysis and thinking. You are also a person who will be able to see through illusion and speaking the truth at any given time. You are perceptive, analytical and straight forward so use all these qualities before you do anything. The Seven of Swords shows challenges that could be associated with some kind of stealth, deceit.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





The appearance of The Chariot shows your inner strength, confidence and steadfast determination in your life. Usually, it is a card of victory and power and it signifies those moments when there is a burst of energy and the sheer will to get things done. This is what will get you motivated and help you accomplish big goals in short amounts of time and be the inspiration for the momentum. When you see this power, you realize that anything is possible. Use it wisely and for what it will do for your good. The Three of Cups indicates a time of harmonious gatherings. It can also tell about the emergence of spiritual growth as you raise your vibrations to a higher level.





LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





When the Knight of Pentacles comes it means it is time to take action and if the task ahead seems tedious or daunting it is still important to remain focused and follow them through. Once you do this you will feel a renewed sense of accomplishment. For a loyal and responsible person, this card indicates that plans and promises will be followed through and will also share wisdom with others who seek help. The Knight of Wands also somewhat relates to the younger lot in your life and also that they along with you will make things happen. For you after all that you have worked for your goals and ambitions have become clear so ensure you plan accordingly.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





The Empress card often highlights new feelings of inner spiritual growth. You could also be developing ideas or a renewed sensuality. The empress encourages you to reconnect with your inherent gentle nature and the feminine energy to celebrate strength and beauty. Do ask yourself in the mode of introspection whether you are taking time to connect with your true path or what you pursue now is for your peace and good. Sometimes the empress could also indicate low energy and blockage of ideas and creative expression. So, guard against that or at best be aware of this state of mind. The card strength shows that courage will increase as you believe in your ability to learn, heal and evolve.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





The Two of Wands comes as a reminder that you are capable of anything you wish to accomplish when you focus your mind on a specific task or goal. You have seen all your options and you can now look ahead with purpose and determination. This is also a card of power and choice. You may need to decide how to divide your energy among certain projects relationships and opportunities. It could also be that you could step out of your comfort zone and try something new? The Knight of Swords suggests that you pursue all that want on a war footing and use your head not your heart to go ahead in life.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)





You carry on with a relationship that is comfortable, you feel looked after and you have a companion. However, in your heart, you feel this is not the one and you are uncomfortable with this because you don’t know if you are imagining it or a sense of general discontent is colouring what you have. The Six of Swords shows this restlessness and a feeling of something out there and not being able to say what that does not allow you to rest in peace. You also do not want to rock this boat as there does seem anything really wrong with things as they are. The Queen of Pentacles suggests some amount of financial stability after a long time and you do play the role of the nourisher and the bearer of things that need to be looked after.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)





There is satisfaction in all that you have done so far- work, finances and family life. Looks like all boxes are ticked, so far so good. The Seven of Pentacles shows money power all thanks to your hard work and dedication and financial stability helps you lead a life in fullness and with great security. You could also be considering spending on investments, projects and other schemes where the money will grow and double as the days go by. Be careful however in what you put into it because things are uncertain and what is good today will not necessarily be so another day. The Star card shows being in the limelight, being popular and being in the midst of loved ones and celebratory occasions.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)





The Ace of Cups assures you success, appreciation and all good things when it comes to work and any work-related activities. It also marks a time of new beginnings and blissful relationships that leave you feeling energized. This could point to a deep-rooted connection with others and is a powerful force that involves the emergence of universal love and ties you share with family and friends. The card also relates to the strength of your identity, self-esteem and personal convictions leading to new insights and deeper connections. The Four of Swords shows plans in the making and also a blessing in life showing a time of harmonious change.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)





Led by strong men and father figures in your life, you are someone who will probably take cognizance of those who are not females. You probably at this time, feel they know better and it is a man’s world. You need not be wrong, but remember women are the ones who will help pave the way to the next level and you must harness all the feminine energies to get the best out of life. You can look for partnerships that are steadying and strong, but women are also to be looked up for their resilience and toughness. The King of Swords suggests that your focus seems to be on the ideas and opinions of strong men in your life.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH)





You could be contemplating buying property, rebuilding houses or doing some renovations to your living spaces. The Three of Pentacles shows you are planning the finances for these changes and you are working on acquiring more than you already have. You will be in consultation with experts about how to do this best and with the least amount of wastage. The card also highlights the magic and union of collaborative teamwork and the ability to support and identify individual strengths. The Judgement card comes to tell you to introspect on all aspects of your life.