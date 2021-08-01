Tarot - on the Cards

This week let us look at some of the simple and easy techniques for manifestation and these have been given by Neville Goddard (a writer on books based on the Bible, mysticism and self-help) as tools and phrases that one can practice in their journey of wishes being fulfilled. The steps he gave are the following:

Chennai : THE WEEK AHEAD August 1-7



The first thing is to state: The scene you play out in your mind of a reality you want to happen as if it already happened.



Revise: Change a not so pleasant thing that really happened in your mind to what you really want to happen and feel it as shaving already happened. Go over the happenings to change how you would have wanted things to happen and feel that as real.



Remember: When in an undesirable situation and still needing to feel different reality as real, you can imagine “remembering” this scene as something that has been in the past which “implies” it no longer exists and you are in the future.



Harden into fact: Change the current reality with an imagine done, that becomes real in time as you uncover layers. Living consistently in your imagined reality will bring it to pass.



Being congruent: Make your actions lineup to be true as with your stated desires or scene of your wish fulfilled.



Congratulatory scene: Imagine celebrations which “implies” you have what you want which sets it in motion



Feel it real: Feeling, not thinking or daydreaming, but truly feeling what sit like to have your desire be real, is the strongest secret to making things get manifested.



Intentional imagination: If we are creating our realities without knowing it,wouldn’t it be great to be able to intentionally imagine the best things into existence?



Law of consciousness: What we are conscious of and focus on we get more of that come to us



Imagined acts become facts: For those willing to suspend their current reality for the unseen desired one, they will see their felt imaginations become real.



The end is your friend: Think deep,past doing several steps to get what you want, to where you are fully at the end result of your wish fulfilled and happy. Feeling the end is what will speed things up for you.



Faith: Trying little imaginations to manifest helps build your faith a lot better.Neville suggests climbing a ladder and when that happens, you realize you can just as easily manifest a great deal of money or anything really.



Now, not how: Try hardest to not worry about how something will happen.



State akin to sleep: When you begin to manifest, do your imaginings in the absolute most relaxed state of utter ease and happiness right at the point before one falls to sleep.



Don’t contaminate your state:Where you imagined the perfect scene you want and doubt comes to ruin it...either yours or other’s doubt. This is where it is good to keep your wishes a secret until it actually happens. Change thinking different, to feeling different.



Inner Conversations: Be constantly aware of what you are thinking within yourself regardless of who is around.Your thoughts turn to feelings which turn to reality



Gratitude: Being thankful immediately puts you into the state of receiving all things wonderful.



Morning visualisations: Seeing your day early in the morning before you live it every day. This helps plan your day out to happen the way you want instead of just getting thrown around with whatever comes.



ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)



When the Chariot card comes you should know that all the right things will happen even if it appears that things seem so wrong. Unless certain events occur in life you will not be pushed into the direction you need to go so understand that everything happens for the growth and development of the soul. Accept it gracefully and go with the flow. The Chariot is also something that comes when wrongs are made right and you will see that as you go along. The Sun card heralds a new chapter in your life that will be filled with a certain joy, light and success as you define it. There will be much appreciation for the younger lot who will show that they have done you proud and that feeling will carry you through some difficult days. This is a good time to worship the Sun.



TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)



As much as you are feeling trapped in some ways and not being able to discern a way out the solution also lies with you so look inside deep and you will know what to do to eliminate the frustration and also find ways to get what you want. The Eight of Swords suggests you are now being clogged with too many thoughts that are at odds with each other and you can look at them calmly, question them to see if they actually hold good and are true. You need to open yourself to the magic of creating your own destiny with practices that help you do that and break out of any sense of victim hood you are experiencing. The Seven of Swords seems to be following this thought pattern when there is much overthinking.



GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)



There is a lot to look forward to this week with family gatherings, celebrations and bonding in the family circles. There is a lot of goodwill and joy being generated simply by being together and understand that this time is for loved ones. This is also a time when you could be extending your family or home but do pay attention to communication in relationships. You will make good progress even in sticky situations if any. This way you will also get to know where you stand with others. The Eight of Pentacles suggests hard work, patience and consistency in your work area. You have to put your head down and work like a beaver and then you can see how the money grows and multiplies.



CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)



Prepare for changes ahead and ensure you take things with equanimity. The Tower card comes to tell you that there are going to be fairly major changes in your life and you will need to adapt to those with a calm mind and in a go with the flow state of doing. Whatever comes is for the best and you must remember that if things seem tough. But this also means breaking down the old and moving ahead with the new. The Four of Swords suggests that all the latent plans you have are now ready for implementation and you will set them out into the world. There are four options that you wish to materialise and take them one by one and make them true for yourself.



LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)



You could be on a war footing when it comes to your ideas and wishes. You probably will not be leaning towards a soft approach when it comes to your desires, needs or way of doing things. You will put forth your ideas and thinking and you expect it all to be followed without too much of a protest. There is not much of that likely because you are fairly aggressive about it even if your demeanour suggests otherwise. The Knight of Swords also brings in the younger lot who will support you wholeheartedly and ensure that you carry through what you would like. The Queen of Pentacles shows that you are on top of things and also play the role of the nurturer.



VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)



All three cards pulled for those born under this sign have to do with work and work-related ambitions. Not all of them augur a peaceful time but they all add up to the fire that is burning bright within you. The Six of Wands shows that there is a lot of movement when it comes to the work you are engaged in - there is travel and a lot of activity around what you are doing and that is all going to pay off very soon. You will be moving in a direction that you didn’t think you would and were not really prepared but all these movements will help you gain a foothold into a sphere that will be playing out more and more as the days go by. The Eight of Wands refers to your interests and desires and you can see them in synergy.



LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)



There is much to rejoice in as you will experience success and satisfaction when it comes to working and earning good money. The Ace of Pentacles suggests good income, good assignments and a lot of appreciation from others about what you do. You can look forward to a good time when it comes to work and anything associated with it. There is also a welcome financial news after a long period of uncertainty, and you could be at the cusp of new jobs, enterprises and associations. The Hanged Man however will pose some challenges when it comes to seeing it all happen.



SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)



The Five of Pentacles suggests that discontent and low appreciation for life make you think out of a place of poverty than abundance. You could be missing the good things that are there and focusing on what is not there. This is a sure way to ensure that you will be inviting more such situations into your life. Think big and be with compassion all of which will make you appreciate what you have and the life that is there. Shift your thoughts to a better level so that you can attract all that you want without too much effort. The King of Pentacles comes to reassure you that there is enough and more money if that is your primary worry. The King shows that there is a lot of inherited money coming your way in the near future and it will most likely be through your parents’ side.



SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)



The Ten of Wands tells you that there is too much going on so lay down some of your responsibilities and focus on what you can rather than what you cannot achieve. If there are unreasonable demands, then you could feel the pressure of not knowing which way to turn but ensure that you sort you’re your feelings so that you can handle things with confidence and eventual success. You could also be feeling the burden of others’ expectations and definition of success so lay down this huge baggage and be easy by going with the flow and proper acceptance of what you can change and what you cannot. The Lovers card ensures that there is togetherness if married.



CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)



The Empress card ensures that life is abundant. So enjoy this productive joyful time when you will have the energy to develop your projects, decorate your home, spend time with children and also give yourself some luxury. Money flows and love grows under her influence. You could be wanting to extend the home or premises and you can because you are managing your resources well. Work-wise this is a time for career growth and all your past efforts will be rewarded. Give time to your creative projects now and this will also help to connect with your spiritual intuitive side. The Nine of Wands tells you to decide where you want to expend your energy and resources.



AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)



There is a strong male influence in your life- father, husband, colleague and all of these or one will be deciding how you will move forward. You might not ostensibly listen thinking that you will do what you want but right there right now there is this influence playing its role in the outcome. Take things in the right spirit and you can judge for yourself whether this is something doable, good and in your interest. The King of Cups shows this, and it also shows a steadying influence over your emotions and feelings about most things in life. If you are a volatile person then this is a good thing to be able to see things from different perspectives.



PISCES (18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH)



The Page of Pentacles brings with him fresh inputs, energy and ideas to make life interesting. There is a lot of money that can be made thinking through his ideas and this will mean involving youngsters and like-minded people if there is a plan to start something or work with new ideas. This will be trend-setting and you could be on the cutting edge of new progressive things to come into the market soon. Eight of Cups shows impatience and a propensity to give up things a bit too soon because you could discontinue major efforts just when things will be breaking out into the successful phase.